Photography

Photos: The scene as remnants of Ida floods Northeast U.S.

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 2, 2021

The remnants of Hurricane Ida unloaded a historic deluge in New York City and the surrounding area on Wednesday night, triggering states of emergencies in New York and New Jersey and leading to at least eight deaths.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The torrent left New York City at a standstill, with most subway lines shut down and a citywide travel ban prohibiting all non-emergency vehicles from roads until 5 a.m. Nearly 250,000 people in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey were without power as of early Thursday.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Sept. 2 | Manhattan, N.Y.

People wait for the subway after a flash flood.

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

Sept. 2 | Manhattan, N.Y.

People wait for the subway after flash flooding.

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

Sept. 2 | Manhattan, New York, N.Y.

New York City Police Department officers carry a disabled man out of a basement flooded due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Ida.

NYPD/via REUTERS

NYPD/via REUTERS

Sept. 2 | Manhattan, N.Y.

People ride a bus near Lincoln Center after a flash flood.

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post

Sept. 2 | Brooklyn, N.Y.

Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Sept. 2 | Brooklyn, N.Y.

A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Sept. 2 | Brooklyn, N.Y.

A worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Sept. 1 | New York, N.Y.

Pedestrians take cover near Columbus Circle in New York.

Craig Ruttle/AP

Craig Ruttle/AP

Sept. 1 | New York, N.Y.

People navigate heavy rains and flooded walkways at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 1 | Newark, N.J.

Flooding is seen at the ground level of Newark Airport.

SUMIT GALHOTRA/via REUTERS

SUMIT GALHOTRA/via REUTERS

Sept. 1 | Oakdale, Pa.

Sergio Rossi, owner of Sergio Tailoring, covers flood-damaged clothing at his shop after heavy rains from storm Ida caused flooding.

QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS

QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS

Sept. 1 | Glenshaw, Pa.

A man kayaks through a flooded neighborhood.

QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS

QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS

Sept. 1 | Emmitsburg, Md.

A flooded parking area is seen during flash floods.

JOHNNY BRUSA/via REUTERS

JOHNNY BRUSA/via REUTERS

Sept. 1 | Rockville, Md.

Elda Gamez surveys her flooded basement apartment at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Sept. 1 | Rockville, Md.

A basement apartment is left damaged following flood waters at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Sept. 1 | Annapolis, Md.

Alexis Davis looks at a tree that fell in her yard caused by a tornado.

Brian Witte/AP

Brian Witte/AP

Sept. 1 | Annapolis, Md.

A large tree branch blocks the parking lot of an Exxon gas station on West Street, caused by a tornado from the remnants of Ida.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Sept. 1 | Annapolis, Md.

Siding is wrapped onto power lines near West Street.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Sept. 1 | Annapolis, Md.

Damage, including a downed telephone pole, from a tornado is seen on West Street.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sept. 1 | Annapolis, Md.

Damage caused by a tornado from the remnants of Ida.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

More from the Post

Latest updates: At least 8 dead as Hurricane Ida remnants spark floods in New York, New Jersey

Photos: The scene as Hurricane Ida slams the Gulf Coast

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher