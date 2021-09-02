Photos: The scene as remnants of Ida floods Northeast U.S.

Photography
The remnants of Hurricane Ida unloaded a historic deluge in New York City and the surrounding area on Wednesday night, triggering states of emergencies in New York and New Jersey and leading to at least eight deaths.
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
The torrent left New York City at a standstill, with most subway lines shut down and a citywide travel ban prohibiting all non-emergency vehicles from roads until 5 a.m. Nearly 250,000 people in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey were without power as of early Thursday.
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
NYPD/via REUTERS
Jeenah Moon/For The Washington Post
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
Craig Ruttle/AP
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
SUMIT GALHOTRA/via REUTERS
QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS
QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS
JOHNNY BRUSA/via REUTERS
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
Brian Witte/AP
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher