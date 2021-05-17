Photography

Photos: Israel-Hamas conflict hurtles into second week with more strikes on Gaza

By Washington Post Staff | May 17, 2021

JERUSALEM — Israel struck the Gaza Strip again Monday and Hamas rockets continued to streak in the other direction as the conflict hurtled into its second week with little sign of relenting, despite increasing diplomatic efforts.

MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

May 17

A rocket fired from Gaza flies towards Israel, in Gaza City.

May 17

A ball of fire and a plume of smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

May 17

An Israeli artillery shelling targets in the Gaza Strip as the escalation continues between the Israeli Army and Hamas forces at the Gaza Border, Israel.

May 17

A Palestinian man puts out a fire at the site of Israeli strikes in Gaza City.

MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

May 17

A Palestinian firefighter participates in efforts to put out a fire at a sponge factory after it was hit by Israeli artillery shells, according to witnesses, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ashraf Abu Amrah

Ashraf Abu Amrah

May 17

Palestinian firefighters douse a huge fire at the Foamco mattress factory east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

May 17

A Palestinian firefighter reacts as he participates in efforts to put out a fire at a sponge factory after it was hit by Israeli artillery shells, according to witnesses, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ashraf Abu Amrah

Ashraf Abu Amrah

May 17

Palestinian firefighters douse a huge fire at the Foamco mattress factory east of Jabalia in the northren Gaza Strip.

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

May 17

Palestinian firefighter puts out a fire at a sponge factory after it was hit by Israeli artillery shells in the northern Gaza Strip.

Ashraf Abu Amrah

Ashraf Abu Amrah

May 17

Palestinians evacuate a body from the site of Israeli strikes in Gaza City.

MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

May 17

Palestinian children walk next to rubble from a house was that was hit by early morning Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City.

Khalil hamra/AP

Khalil hamra/AP

May 17

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house that was hit by early morning Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City.

Khalil hamra/AP

Khalil hamra/AP

May 17

A Palestinian man passes the site of Israeli strikes in Gaza City.

MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

May 17

A general view shows the heavily damaged Aqsa avenue in Gaza City's Dahduh neighborhood, following Israeli bombardment.

MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images

MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images

May 17

Israeli soldiers take cover after hearing warning sirens by the border with Gaza, as the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Palestinian enclave.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

May 17

A ball of fire erupts from a building in Gaza City's Rimal residential district.

BASHAR TALEB/AFP/Getty Images

BASHAR TALEB/AFP/Getty Images

May 16

Israeli soldiers walk next to an ammunition transport vehicle at their position by the border with the Gaza Strip.

JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images