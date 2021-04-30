Photography

Photos: At least 45 killed, dozens injured in stampede at religious festival in Israel

By Washington Post Staff | April 30, 2021

At least 45 people were killed and more than 100 injured when a stampede broke out at a crowded Jewish festival in northern Israel on Thursday night, turning one of the first public celebrations in a country emerging from the coronavirus pandemic into a mass tragedy.

Ishay Jerusalemite/AP

Israeli security officials and rescuers stand around the bodies of victims who died during a Lag BaOmer celebrations at Mt. Meron in northern Israel.

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry bodies of victims.

Paramedics and utra-Orthodox Jewish men stand next to covered bodies.

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry an ultra-Orthodox Jew who was injured during the festival of Lag BaOmer.

Israeli military helicopter evacuate injured people from Ziv hospital in the Israeli northern city of Safed to the central Israel hospitals.

People wait to be evacuated by buses in the northern Israeli town of Meron at the scene of the stampede.

Rescue workers take a dead body in to an ambulance.

An injured man looks on as Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (unseen) visits the wounded at Ziv hospital, in the northern city of Safad.

A man prays.

Rescue teams near the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

Orthodox Jews clash with a police officer.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews collect glasses, hats and other items.

Bottles, hats and other items left on the ground.

Personal belongings of Jewish pilgrims are piled up at the scene.

A man checks the personal belongings of Jewish pilgrims.

An Israeli man cleans.

Israeli rescue teams collect items from the streets belonging to pilgrims who were at the scene of the stampede.

Men gather at the scene.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, visits the site of the stampede.

