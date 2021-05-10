Photos: Israeli-Palestinian clashes erupt on contentious ‘Jerusalem Day’

Photography
Israeli police clashed with both Palestinian protesters and far-right Jewish Israelis at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Monday, kicking off a fraught national holiday that threatens to ignite the latest bout of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Mahmoud Illean/AP
Mahmoud Illean/AP
Mahmoud Illean/AP
Mahmoud Illean/AP
Mahmoud Illean/AP
AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images
Oded Balilty/AP
AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
AFP/Getty Images
RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images