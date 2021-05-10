Photography

Photos: Israeli-Palestinian clashes erupt on contentious ‘Jerusalem Day’

By Washington Post Staff | May 10, 2021

Israeli police clashed with both Palestinian protesters and far-right Jewish Israelis at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Monday, kicking off a fraught national holiday that threatens to ignite the latest bout of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Mahmoud Illean/AP

May 10

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City.

Mahmoud Illean/AP

Mahmoud Illean/AP

May 10

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces inside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Mahmoud Illean/AP

Mahmoud Illean/AP

May 10

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Mahmoud Illean/AP

Mahmoud Illean/AP

May 10

A Palestinian man runs away from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Mahmoud Illean/AP

Mahmoud Illean/AP

May 10

Palestinians run away as Israeli police fire a stun grenade.

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

May 10

Palestinian medics evacuate wounded protesters as Israeli security forces fire tear gas.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

May 10

Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded protester.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

May 10

Israeli security forces run amid clashes with Palestinian protesters.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

May 10

Palestinians scuffle with a wounded Orthodox Jewish man, center, who crashed his car near the Lions' Gate, while police, left, intervene as clashes continue at the Temple Mount.

May 10

Palestinians evacuate a wounded protester.

Oded Balilty/AP

Oded Balilty/AP

May 10

Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes.

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

May 10

Israeli police detain a man as clashes continue.

May 10

A Palestinian holds a Hamas flag as he stands next to others atop a walk of the al-Aqsa mosque.

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

May 10

A member of Israeli police aims a weapon during clashes.

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

May 10

Israeli police detain a Palestinian.

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

May 10

Palestinian protesters run from Israeli security forces.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

May 10

Smoke disperses from a stun grenade fired by Israeli security forces.

RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

May 10

A wounded Palestinian is evacuated.

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS

May 10

Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded protester amid clashes with Israeli security forces.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

May 9

Israeli security forces scuffle with Palestinian protesters outside the Damascus Gate.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images