In photos: Remembering John Madden

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 29, 2021

John Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl-winning coach, NFL broadcasting legend and video game icon, died Dec. 28 at 85.

AP

Madden, one of the most influential figures in NFL history, revolutionized coverage of the league on television, partnering with Pat Summerall on CBS starting in the early 1980s and continuing on Fox, ABC and NBC until his retirement following the 2008 season. As a coach, he led the Oakland Raiders to a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI in 1977 after becoming the youngest coach in league history at the time of his hiring in 1969. He became further popularized as the name and face of the Madden NFL video game series.

AP

John Madden was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as a tackle in 1958.

AP

AP

Coach John Madden celebrates with wide receiver Drew Buie after the Oakland Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 10-6, to win the AFL’s Western Division in Oakland, Calif., on Dec. 15, 1969. It was Madden’s first year as coach of the Raiders.

AP

AP

Madden protests a second-quarter penalty called on the Raiders in an AFC divisional round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland on Dec. 22, 1973.

AP

AP

Madden holds the ball that was used to score the winning touchdown in the Raiders’ 28-26 divisional round victory over the Miami Dolphins in Oakland on Dec. 21, 1974.

AP

AP

Madden gets ready for a skull session with the Raiders on Dec. 23, 1974, ahead of their matchup with the Steelers in the AFC championship game.

AP

AP

Madden watches veteran quarterback and kicker George Blanda toss the ball during practice in Oakland on Sept. 18, 1975.

AP

AP

Madden celebrates in the dressing room after the Raiders beat the Steelers, 24-7, in the AFC championship game in Oakland on Dec. 26, 1976.

AP

AP

Madden cheers from the sidelines as running back Clarence Davis races down the field against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1977. The Raiders won, 32-14, for their first title.

AP

AP

Madden is carried from the field by his players after the Raiders’ win in Super Bowl Xl.

AP

AP

Madden interviews Steelers defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene during press day in Fullerton, Calif., on Jan. 16, 1980, ahead of Super Bowl XIV in Pasadena. Madden had retired from coaching a year earlier and was working as a broadcaster for CBS.

AP

AP

Pat Summerall and Madden sit in the Fox broadcast booth before the NFC divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Rams in St. Louis on Jan. 20, 2002. Summerall and Madden broadcast NFL games together for 21 years.

Michael Conroy/AP

Michael Conroy/AP

Madden answers questions during the media day festivities ahead of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego on Jan. 21, 2003.

Travis Lindquist/AP

Travis Lindquist/AP

From left: Al Michaels, Lisa Guerrero, and Madden, all part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” team, present an award together during the 11th annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 16, 2003.

Kevork Djansezian/AP

Kevork Djansezian/AP

Madden speaks during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 5, 2006.

Mark Duncan/AP

Mark Duncan/AP

