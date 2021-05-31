Photography

The scene as veterans are remembered on Memorial Day

By Washington Post Staff | May 31, 2021

President Biden delivered a rousing defense of democracy and a plea for unity during remarks to commemorate Memorial Day on Monday at Arlington National Cemetery, saying “democracy is more than a form of government — it is a way of being.”

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 31 | Washington, D.C.

Mike Holy and his wife, Miriam Holy, visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial .

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 31 | Washington, D.C.

Vietnam Veteran Bernie Klemanek lays a flag at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial while visiting.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 31 | Washington, D.C.

A visitor photographs at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 31 | Washington, D.C.

A visitor kneels at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 31 | Washington, D.C.

People taking part in the annual Memorial Day event, Ruck to Remember, walk by a panel of dog tags making up a United States flag from Veterans and Athletes United near the Lincoln Memorial.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 31 | Washington, D.C.

Karole Sellers, center, and others taking part in the annual Memorial Day event, Ruck to Remember.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 31 | Washington, D.C.

Sgt. Chase Furlough, left, and Sgt. Nicholas Roy, both of the United States Marine Corps look at a panel of dog tags making up a United States flag from Veterans and Athletes United near the Lincoln Memorial.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

May 31 | Arlington, Va.

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin take part in a wreath-laying ceremony during the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

May 31 | Arlington, Va.

President Biden lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery.

May 31 | Arlington, Va.

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, and first Lady Jill Biden, right, and others listen as President Biden delivers an address at the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

May 31 | Arlington, Va.

Veterans and others listen as President Biden delivers an address at the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

May 31 | Arlington, Va.

President Biden speaks at the153rd National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

May 31 | Arlington, Va.

President Biden and first Lady Jill Biden stop and greet family members in section 12 at Arlington National Cemetery.