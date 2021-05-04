Photography

Photos: The scene after a subway overpass collapsed in Mexico City, killing at least 23

By Washington Post Staff | May 4, 2021

An overhead subway platform collapsed in Mexico City late Monday, sending metro cars plunging into the busy street below and killing at least 23 people, including children, according to Mexican officials.

LUIS CORTES/REUTERS

Soldiers stand as rescuers work at the site where the overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station.

An aerial view of the scene.

Emergency personnel search for accident survivors.

Rescue workers remove a body from a train carriage.

Rescue workers remove a body from a train carriage.

Emergency workers move an injured person on a stretcher.

A rescue worker stands at the site.

A tow truck removes a damaged taxi at the site.

An injured man is helped.

A crowd gathered at the site.

Rescuers work at the site.

Rescue workers are seen at a site.

Emergency personnel work to search for accident survivors.

Police officers stand guard near the accident site.

Volunteers carry an injured person.

Rescuers transport an injured man.

A general view of damage caused.