Photography

Photos: Police fatally shoot man in suburban Minneapolis, sparking protests

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 12, 2021

Police fatally shot a man after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Sunday. The victim’s family identified him as 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Hours after the shooting, hundreds of protesters surrounded the local police headquarters and clashed with officers in riot gear, who fired stun grenades and tear gas. The Minnesota National Guard, which is deployed to the Twin Cities for the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, later arrived to assist police as numerous businesses in the area were broken into.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Demonstrators protesting the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright climb on top of a police vehicle.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A demonstrator is tended to after being shot by a rubber bullet by police.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Police officers in riot gear watch the demonstrators.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Police officers watch as the protest continues.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

People gather at the scene of the fatal police shooting of Wright.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Tears run down the face of a demonstrator.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Demonstrators protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department as police release tear gas.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Residents watch from an apartment building during the protest outside the police department.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Police officers stand in position outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Demonstrators protest outside the police department.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

April 11, 2021 | Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A demonstrator raises his hands during the protest outside the police department.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post