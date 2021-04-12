Photos: Police fatally shoot man in suburban Minneapolis, sparking protests

Police fatally shot a man after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Sunday. The victim’s family identified him as 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Hours after the shooting, hundreds of protesters surrounded the local police headquarters and clashed with officers in riot gear, who fired stun grenades and tear gas. The Minnesota National Guard, which is deployed to the Twin Cities for the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, later arrived to assist police as numerous businesses in the area were broken into.