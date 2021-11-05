Photography

Photos: The scene in Nigeria after tower collapse kills dozens

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 5, 2021

DAKAR, Senegal — The owner of a luxury apartment tower that collapsed this week in Nigeria’s largest city was found dead in the rubble late Thursday as the number of bodies recovered from the scene rose to 36, local officials said.

Sunday Alamba/AP

Olufemi Osibona, managing director of the Nigerian development firm Fourscore Homes, had been inside the 21-story building when it crumbled Monday, killing and trapping dozens in the commercial capital, Lagos.

Sunday Alamba/AP

The high-rise in the upscale Ikoyi neighborhood, which had been under construction for nearly three years, is the latest to fall in the metropolis of some 15 million residents, sparking outrage over a climate of shaky oversight and faulty materials.

Sunday Alamba/AP

Nov. 3 | Lagos, Nigeria

A satellite image shows a close-up view of the high-rise building after it collapsed.

Reuters

Reuters

Nov. 3 | Lagos, Nigeria

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of the collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction.

Sunday Alamba/AP

Sunday Alamba/AP

Nov. 3 | Lagos, Nigeria

A relative of a missing person cries at the site.

Sunday Alamba/AP

Sunday Alamba/AP

Nov. 3 | Lagos, Nigeria

Families of missing people wait for news at the site.

Sunday Alamba/AP

Sunday Alamba/AP

Nov. 2 | Lagos, Nigeria

A rescue worker is seen on the rubble.

Nov. 2 | Lagos, Nigeria

A police officer clears the way for an ambulance at the site of the collapse.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 2 | Lagos, Nigeria

Rescue workers carry an oxygen tank towards the site of the collapsed 21-story building.

AFP/Getty images

AFP/Getty images

Nov. 2 | Lagos, Nigeria

A rescue worker stands in an ambulance at the site.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 2 | Lagos, Nigeria

People stand at the entrance to the site of a collapsed building.

Nov. 2 | Lagos, Nigeria

A rescue worker carries an angle grinder to assist in the rescue operation.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 2 | Lagos, Nigeria

A woman who is a relative of a victim is consoled by family members.

Nov. 2 | Lagos, Nigeria

People wait for news on their loved ones still trapped under the rubble.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher. Text by Danielle Paquette