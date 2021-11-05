Photos: The scene in Nigeria after tower collapse kills dozens

Photography
DAKAR, Senegal — The owner of a luxury apartment tower that collapsed this week in Nigeria’s largest city was found dead in the rubble late Thursday as the number of bodies recovered from the scene rose to 36, local officials said.
Sunday Alamba/AP
Olufemi Osibona, managing director of the Nigerian development firm Fourscore Homes, had been inside the 21-story building when it crumbled Monday, killing and trapping dozens in the commercial capital, Lagos.
Sunday Alamba/AP
The high-rise in the upscale Ikoyi neighborhood, which had been under construction for nearly three years, is the latest to fall in the metropolis of some 15 million residents, sparking outrage over a climate of shaky oversight and faulty materials.
Sunday Alamba/AP
Reuters
Sunday Alamba/AP
Sunday Alamba/AP
Sunday Alamba/AP
AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty images
AFP/Getty Images
AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
Owner’s body is found as death toll from Nigerian tower collapse rises to 36
Photos: The scene during the first major elections of Biden’s presidency
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher. Text by Danielle Paquette