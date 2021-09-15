Photographs made through microscope reveal hidden beauty of science

Photography
The entries in Nikon’s Small World Photomicrography Competition may originate in the world of science, but they emerge in the universe of art, revealing the creativity, talent and vision of those making the images.
This year’s first-place winner was Jason Kirk, who used a custom-made microscope to turn the biology of an oak leaf into ethereal images in white, floating against a landscape of purple and cyan.
“White are the trichomes, which are fine outgrowths that protect a plant against extreme weather, microorganisms, and insects,” according to a Nikon news release. “In purple, Jason highlights the stomata, small pores that regulate the flow of gases in a plant. Colored in cyan are the vessels that transport water throughout the leaf. All three are essential to plant life.”
Esmeralda Paric, a research assistant in Australia’s Macquarie University Dementia Research Center, won second place for an image of 300,000 networking neurons.
Frank Reiser of Nassau Community College took third place for his picture of a rear leg, claw, and respiratory trachea of a hog louse.
The contest, which was founded in 1974 for photography using microscopes, had almost 1,900 entries from 88 countries this year.
Kirk, director of Baylor College of Medicine’s Optical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core, used complex lighting techniques and made about 200 images that he placed on top of each other.
