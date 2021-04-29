Photography

Photos: The scene at President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress

By Washington Post Staff | April 29, 2021

President Biden’s first address to Congress was an invite-only affair and no guests were allowed. The restrictions for the event were due to covid-19 safety protocols, but had the added security benefit of a limited number of people inside the Capitol for the president’s first major indoor event since he took office just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Chip Somodevilla/AP

The U.S. Capitol stands in the distance as people walk in Washington, D.C., ahead President Biden's address to a joint session of Congress.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post

Military personnel and the Capitol Hill Police department stage outside the Capitol.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) sits in her seat in the House Chamber ahead of Biden's address.

Andrew Harnik/AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) works in her Capitol Hill office with her director of speechwriting, Shana Mansbach, on a statement ahead of Biden's address.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

A White House staff members polish the teleprompter glass.

Jonathan Ernst/AP

Media members report from the Cannon House Office Building.

Erin Scott/Reuters

The first name of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is misspelled on his seat place holder in the U.S. House Chamber before President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

JONATHAN ERNST/via REUTERS

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), right, gestures to Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), far left, as they arrive for the speech.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.), center, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), left, arrive.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post/POOL

Harris, left, and Pelosi look at each other after arriving in the chamber.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), right, talks with Leahy.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post/POOL

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) chat.

Michael Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Congress members arrive in the chamber.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Audience members socially distance in the gallery.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) enters the chamber.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, arrives.

Michael Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and first lady Jill Biden arrive.

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE

President Joe Biden, left, greets Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with a fist bump.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Biden speaks as Harris, left, and Pelosi listen.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Biden delivers his address to a socially distant joint session of Congress.

Jonathan Ernst/Via Reuters

