Photography

Photographs of Michael Collins, the Apollo 11 astronaut dies at 90

By Washington Post Staff | April 28, 2021

On July 20, 1969, eight years after President John F. Kennedy pledged to land a man on the lunar surface and return him safely to Earth, astronaut Michael Collins sat alone in the command module Columbia. He was floating 60 miles above what he later called the “withered, sun-seared peach pit” of the moon. While Armstrong and Aldrin took their giant leap for mankind, in Armstrong’s memorable phrase, Mr. Collins circled the moon alone, keeping the command module going and running through the 117-page list of contingencies he had prepared in the event anything went awry.

June 19, 1969 | Cape Kennedy, Fla.

The Apollo 11 command module pilot astronaut Michael Collins, takes it easy during a break in the training for the July moon landing journey.

1969

From left: Apollo 11 astronauts Col. Edwin E. Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot stand next to their spacecraft.

Anonymous/AP

July 16, 1969 | Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

The Apollo 11 Saturn V space vehicle lifts off with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin E. Aldrin aboard.

NASA/AFP/Getty Images

July 24, 1969

President Nixon gives the "OK" sign to the Apollo 11 astronauts quarantined in the isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery. The astronauts, from left are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

AP

July 24, 1969

The three Apollo 11 astronauts, happy to be back on earth again after their epic voyage to the moon, smile as they answer questions from quarantine in an isolation unit aboard the USS Hornet after splashdown and recovery. From left are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, holding microphone, and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

July 10, 1974 | Washington, D.C.

Former astronaut Michael Collins stands in front the steel skeleton of the new National Air and Space Museum. Collins was director from 1971 to 1978.

Doug Chevalier/The Washington Post

Oct. 3, 1979 | Washington, D.C.

Collins, left, listens as Congressman Lucien Nedzi (D-Mich) speaks during the annual Folklife festival hosted by the Smithsonian.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 16, 1986 | Washington, D.C.

Reception for the celebration of the 17th anniversary of the July moon landing, the first reunion of the Apollo astronauts James Lovell, left, talks with fellow astronaut Michael Collins, right, while shown in the background is astronaut Alan Shepard (as he is interviewed by a TV station).

Rich Lipski/The Washington Post

July 20, 1992 | Washington, D.C.

Apollo 11 crew Michael Collins, right, and crew mate Astronaut "Buzz" Aldrin, center, and Neil Armstrong, left, attend an event at the White House celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Moon Landing.

Frank Johnston/The Washington Post

July 21, 2004 | Washington, D.C.

First men on the moon astronauts meet with Presdient at oval office in the White House. From left: Michael Collins, President George Bush, Neal Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

The

Nov. 16, 2011 | Washington, D.C.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, right, presents the Congressional Gold Medal to astronaut Michael Collins during a ceremony in the Rotunda of the Capitol.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 22, 2014 | Cambridge, Mass.

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, left, and Apollo 16 astronaut Charles Duke, right, sit together on stage during a program "Celebrating 100 Years of MIT Aerospace" on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Steven Senne/AP

July 19, 2019 | Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump acknowledge former astronauts, including Apollo 11 crew members Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, and their family members during an Apollo 11 50th anniversary commemoration event in the Oval Office of the White House.

LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

