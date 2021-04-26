Photography

Photos: Oscars red carpet fashion 2021

By Washington Post Staff | April 26, 2021

Celebrities arrive on the red carpet for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Carey Mulligan.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Desmond Roe, left, and Travon Free.

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S/Getty Images

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin.

Chris Pizzello/POOL/Reuters

Chris Pizzello/POOL/Reuters

Tiara Thomas.

Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Celeste Waite.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Reuters

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Reuters

Glenn Close.

Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Youn Yuh-jung, left, and Han Ye-ri.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Reuters

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Reuters

Nina Pedrad.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP

Colman Domingo.

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Emerald Fennell.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Reuters

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Reuters

Jena Friedman.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

CHRIS PIZZELLO/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Alan S. Kim, left, and Vicky Kim.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP

Amanda Seyfried.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP

Rita Moreno.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/Pool/AFP/Getty images

CHRIS PIZZELLO/Pool/AFP/Getty images

Colleen LaBaff.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP

Laura Pausini.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP

Thomas Vinterberg, left, and Helene Reingaard Neumann.

Matt Petit//A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Matt Petit//A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Regina King.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

CHRIS PIZZELLO/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Paul Raci, left, and Liz Hanley Raci.

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Ashley Fox.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP

Nicolette Robinson.

Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chris Pizzello/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

H.E.R.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Reuters

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Reuters

Angela Bassett.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/REUTERS

Chris Pizzello/Pool/REUTERS

Vanessa Kirby.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Viola Davis.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/REUTERS

Chris Pizzello/Pool/REUTERS

Maria Bakalova.

Chris Pizzello/Pool/REUTERS

Chris Pizzello/Pool/REUTERS

Bianca Oana.

CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

CHRIS PIZZELLO/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Lee Isaac Chung, left, and Valerie Chung.

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Andra Day.

Chris Pizzello/AP

Chris Pizzello/AP