Photography

Scenes of the partial solar eclipse

By Washington Post Staff | June 10, 2021

Thursday kicked off with a spectacular sunrise eclipse across parts of the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Canada. Millions of skywatchers across the United States and Canada took in the show, many donning eclipse glasses recycled from 2017.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

June 10 | New York, N.Y.

The partial solar eclipse rises over bridges crossing the East River.

June 10 | New York, N.Y.

Photographers stand on the Edge viewing deck before the Manhattan skyline as they watch the annular solar eclipse.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

June 10 | New York, N.Y.

The partial solar eclipse is reflected on a glass panel before buildings of the Manhattan skyline, from the Edge viewing deck.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

June 10 | New York, N.Y.

The partially eclipsed sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty.

BJOERN KILS/REUTERS

June 10 | Scituate, Mass.

The annular eclipse is seen as the sun rises over Scituate Lighthouse.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

June 10 | Baltimore, Md.

The partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline.

Julio Cortez/AP

June 10 | Arlington, Va.

The partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Capitol Building.

Handout/NASA via Getty Images

June 10 | Ottawa

The annular solar eclipse rises over construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill.

Sean Kilpatrick/AP

June 10 | Liepupe, Latvia

The partial solar eclipse is seen in Liepupe.

June, 10 | Brussels, Belgium

The partial solar eclipse can be seen behind the the dark clouds in the sky over the statue of Jubilee park.

June 10 | Prague, Czech Republic

A woman observes the partial solar eclipse with special glasses behind a projection of the eclipse from a telescope at observatory.

June 10 | Schiedam, The Netherlands

Pupils of primary school IBS Ababil, look at the solar eclipse with special glasses.

June 10 | Schiedam, The Netherlands

Pupils of primary school IBS Ababil, look at the solar eclipse with special glasses.