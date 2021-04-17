Photos: The scene ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral in Windsor

Photography
The funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, is both an intimately private and very public event. Private, in that because of coronavirus restrictions, only 30 family members and representatives of the armed services are taking part. The royal family urged the public to stay away from Windsor Castle and other properties. But the procession and service are being televised, much like Philip encouraged for the queen’s coronation in 1953. And the imagery of the day is being shared around the world.
