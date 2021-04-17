Photography

Photos: The scene ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral in Windsor

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 17, 2021

The funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, is both an intimately private and very public event. Private, in that because of coronavirus restrictions, only 30 family members and representatives of the armed services are taking part. The royal family urged the public to stay away from Windsor Castle and other properties. But the procession and service are being televised, much like Philip encouraged for the queen’s coronation in 1953. And the imagery of the day is being shared around the world.

Phil Noble/AP

April 17, 2021

Officers of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive for the gun salute at the funeral for Prince Philip in Windsor, England.

April 17, 2021

A man pays his respect as members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive on the Long Walk to Windsor Castle.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

April 17, 2021

People watch as the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive in Windsor.

Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

April 17, 2021

A woman holds a message and a Union Jack flag at Wellington Arch in London.

Paul Childs/Reuters

April 17, 2021

Members of the Household Cavalry march past St George's Chapel before for the funeral in Windsor.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

April 17

Jayden, 8, holds a Union Jack flag as people gather outside Windsor Castle prior to the funeral.

Matt Dunham/AP

April 17, 2021

Prince Charles arrives at Windsor Castle.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

April 17, 2021

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the funerall.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

April 17, 2021

People gather outside the entrance to Windsor Castle.

Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

April 17, 2021

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips arrive.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

April 17, 2021

Penny Brabourne, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, arrives.

Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

April 17, 2021

The Archbishop of Canterbury,Justin Welby, enters St George's Chapel.

Hannah Mckay/AFP/Getty Images

April 17

Members of the military march on the grounds of the Windsor Castle.

Pool/Reuters

April 17, 2021

Military personnel march past flowers for Philip inside Windsor Castle.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

April 17, 2021

Images celebrating the life of Prince Philip are displayed on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

April 17, 2021

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, arrives for the funeral.

Hannah Mckay/AFP/Getty Images

April 17, 2021

A line of police search outside Windsor Castle.

Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

April 17, 2021

Members of the military on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Pool/Reuters

April 17, 2021

Royal Air Force personnel move into the Windsor Castle Quadrangle.

Kirsty O'connor/AP

April 17, 2021

The hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, arrives at Windsor Castle.

Pool/Reuters

