Photos: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II (1921-2021)

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 9, 2021

Prince Philip overcame a difficult and nomadic childhood to become the abiding consort to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history. A derring-do naval officer and outdoorsman, he sometimes found life as second banana frustrating but in the end, he was always there for his Queen and Country.

Leslie Priest/AP

Aug. 29, 1945

Prince Philip of Greece and Prince of Denmark, paid a visit on Aug. 29, 1945 to Melbourne, Australia. He is a cousin of King George of Greece and of the Duchess of Kent, and is serving with the Royal Navy as second in command os a destroyer of the Pacific Fleet. (AP Photo)

July 31, 1947

Lt. Philip Mountbatten bats at the nets during cricket practice at the Petty Officers' training center in Corsham, England.

AP/AP

Nov. 20, 1947

Princess Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, center, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day. Others on the balcony are, from left, King George VI, Princess Margaret, Lady Mary Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary.

AP/AP

June 8, 1948

The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Elizabeth, acknowledge the cheers of the crowd as the open Landau passes through Fleet Street on way to the Guildhall in London.

AP/AP

June 2, 1953

Queen Elizabeth II sits in Westminster Abbey on her coronation day in London. Elizabeth married the Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 and was proclaimed Queen in 1952 at age 25. Her coronation was the first worldwide televised event.

INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP/Getty Images

June. 2, 1953

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to supporters from the Buckingham Palace balcony following Elizabeth’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Leslie Priest/AP

Nov. 25, 1953

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave the House of Assembly after the Queen addressed Bermuda's Colonial Parliament in Hamilton.

AP/AP

June 19, 1955

King Hussein of Jordan and his wife Queen Dina on honey moon in Great-Britain pose together with Queen Elisabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Windsor Castle.

AFP/Getty Images/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 18, 1957

Queen Elizabeth II, left, and Prince Philip, right, pose on the U.S. Capitol steps in Washington, D.C. with Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, prior to luncheon.

AP/AP

Sept. 9, 1960

Queen Elizabeth II, center right, and her husband Prince Philip with their children Princess Anne, Prince Charles, right, and Prince Andrew at Balmoral in Scotland.

AFP/Getty Images

March 11, 1964

Prince Philip, en route to the airport in London for trip to Athens for the funeral of King Paul, leaves Buckingham Palace where Queen Elizabeth gave birth to the couple’s fourth child.

AP

March 25, 1965

King Constantine II of Greece, left, and Prince Philip review an honor guard of the Greek Royal Evzones Guard as the prince arrives for a brief visit to Athens

Aristotle Saris/AP

June 20, 1965

Prince Philip pulls up on his mount during a polo match in Windsor, England.

AP/AP

July 7, 1976

President Ford, right, and the first lady, center left, join their guests of honor, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, for a state dinner.

AP/AP

Oct. 15, 1977

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to youths at Nassau's Clifford Park after their arrival in Nassau, Bahamas.

Kathy Willens/AP

Sept. 6, 1997

From left, Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles walk together behind the carriage carrying the casket of Princess Diana in London on its way to the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

JEFF J MITCHELL/AP

Nov. 17, 1999

Queen Elizabeth II gives her speech during the State Opening of Parliament beside her husband Prince Philip in the House of Lords. The queen made her opening speech in which she outlined what her goverment proposes to introduce to parliament and marks the opening of the session.

JONATHAN UTZ/AFP/Getty Images

March 15, 2000

Former first lady Nancy Reagan poses with the Leadership Award she received from His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Ca. Mrs. Reagan was honored by the Congressional Award Foundation for her efforts as first lady in the fight against youth drug abuse both in the United States and around the world.

JIM RUYMEN/AFP/Getty Images

June 20, 2001

Prince Philip accompanies Queen Elizabeth II while walking through the Royal Gallery for the state opening of Parliament in London.

KEIRAN DOHERTY/AFP/Getty Images

May 13, 2005

Philip competes in the Carriage Ridding event during the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park, Windsor Castle.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

2007

Philip and Queen Elizabeth walk together at Broadlands.

FIONA HANSON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

April 1, 2009

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama pose for photographs with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London, England.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Nov. 25, 2010

Prince Philip attends a military air display event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

June 6, 2013

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London

POOL/AFP/Getty Images

March 20, 2012

Queen Elizabeth II sits with Prince Philip at Westminster Hall in London.

JACK HILL/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

March 13, 2015

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave St. Paul's Cathedral in London after attending a memorial service to mark the end of Britain's combat operations in Afghanistan.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Oct. 31, 2015

Prince Philip, flanked by his grandsons, Prince Harry, left, and Prince William, enjoys the atmosphere during the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Phil Walter/Getty Images

June 12, 2016

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are driven along the Mall during the Patron's Lunch outside Buckingham Palace as part of the three day celebrations for the queen's official 90th birthday

ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 2, 2017

Prince Philip, center, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, talks to troops as he attends a parade at Buckingham Palace.

Hannah Mckay/Pool Reuters/AP

July 22, 2020

Prince Philip, right, near Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major Gen. Tom Copinger-Symeas, takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle in England

Adrian Dennis/POOL AFP/AP

