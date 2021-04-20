Photography

Photos: The reaction after the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was announced

By Washington Post Staff | April 20, 2021

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd, last year. Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant Chauvin arrive for the verdict.

People watch the verdict.

Callaghan O'hare/Reuters

A person reacts after the verdic in Minneapolis.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus react to the verdict on Capitol Hill.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A television screen in the James Brady Room at the White House shows the Chauvin guilty verdicts.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.), right, and others react to news at the U.S. Capitol.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

People embrace while reacting to the verdict.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

The Reverend Al Sharpton, right, Attorney Ben Crump, center, and Philonise Floyd, second from left, attend a news conference following the verdicts.

Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

People react after the verdict in the Chauvin trail in Minneapolis.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

London Williams reacts in Washington, D.C.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

People n Minneapolis cheer after the guilty verdicts were announced.

Morry Gash/AP

People gather at George Floyd Plaza in Minneapolis after the verdicts.

Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post

People react after hearing the verdict from the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

People celebrate in Minneapolis after the guilty verdicts.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

People celebrate outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), right, embraces Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), center, joins members of the Congressional Black Caucus response to the verdict outside the U.S. Capitol.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

People celebrate after hearing the verdicts.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Cheria Askew raises her fist along Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. after the verdicts.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A woman in Minneapolis cries as the verdict is announced.

Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

People celebrate in Minneapolis.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

