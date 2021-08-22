Photography

Photos: Record-breaking rain and flash-floods devastate Waverly, Tennessee

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 22, 2021

Damaged vehicles stand up-right from flash-flooding in Waverly, Tenn.

Rescuers were searching Sunday for over 50 people who remain unaccounted for after record-breaking rain and flash-flooding a day earlier left at least 10 people dead, authorities said, devastating a small city in central Tennessee. Waverly — about 60 miles west of Nashville — had been “pretty much underwater” Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley, with some people awaiting rescue on their roofs while others were trapped in vehicles. The Tennessee National Guard said Saturday night that its soldiers and airmen were helping other emergency responders. A Black Hawk helicopter was assisting with water rescues, officials said, while medics were airlifted to a hospital as support staff and others were setting up emergency cellular, Internet and radio communications.

Flood damaged cars and homes are piled along Simpson Avenue in Waverly, Tenn.

A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek after being washed away by flood waters in McEwen, Tenn.

Vehicles are submerged in Trace Creek in Waverly, Tenn.

Flood damaged cars and homes along Simpson Avenue in Waverly, Tenn.

A truck and a car sit in a creek in McEwen, Tenn.

Flood damaged roads along Simpson Avenue in Waverly, Tenn.

Josh Whitlock and Stacy Mathieson look through what is left of their home after it burned following flooding in Waverly, Tenn..

Kalyn Clayton, 16, surveys the damaged kitchen of a home while volunteering with his church youth group in Waverly, Tenn..

Anthony and Vanessa Yates find their wedding wreath in their flood damaged home in Waverly, Tenn.

