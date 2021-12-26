Photography

In Photos: Remembering Desmond Tutu

By Kenneth Dickerman | Dec 26, 2021

Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s ebullient apostle of racial justice and reconciliation who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle against the system of white domination known as apartheid, died Dec. 26 in Cape Town. He was 90.

Dudley Brooks

The cause of death was complications from cancer, according to Roger Friedman, spokesman for the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property Trust. Archbishop Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997, and he was hospitalized on several occasions in recent years to treat infections associated with his cancer treatment.

Dudley Brooks

Pope John Paul II and Archbishop Desmond Tutu during an audience the pontiff granted to Southern African Catholic Bishops at the Vatican City May 27, 1980.

Massimo Sambucetti/AP

Massimo Sambucetti/AP

Desmond Tutu gestures during remarks denouncing his country's apartheid policy in New Orleans, Sept. 7, 1982.

Jack Thornell/AP

Jack Thornell/AP

Tutu receives the Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Prize from Coretta Scott King, left, and Christine King Farris, King's sister, center, during an ecumenical service at the Ebenezer Baptist Churc in Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 20, 1986.

AP/AP

AP/AP

President Ronald Reagan, left, meets with Tutu at the White House, Friday, Dec. 7, 1984.

Barry L. Thumma/AP

Barry L. Thumma/AP

Tutu waves during a speech against aparthied, on Jan. 8, 1986, outside the South African Embassy in Washington.

Dennis Cook/AP

Dennis Cook/AP

Tutu speaks to a crowd at New York's City Hall on May 28, 1986, to drum up support for a rally for sanctions against South Africa and apartheid.

Susan Ragan/AP

Susan Ragan/AP

Tutu stands during his enthronement service at St. Georges Cathedral, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 7, 1986.

Greg English/AP

Greg English/AP

Tutu, centre, jogs along a whites only beach, at the Strand, Saturday Sept. 30, 1989 with a crowd of supporters near Cape Town.

Adil Bradlow/AP

Adil Bradlow/AP

Tutu, right, leading the way for Nelson and Winnie Mandela into the garden at his Cape Town residence Monday, Feb. 12, 1990.

Udo Weitz/AP

Udo Weitz/AP

Tutu holds up the hand of Nelson Mandela in triumph on the balcony of City Hall in Capetown, South Africa after he was proclaimed State President of South Africa, May 1994.

Dudley Brooks

Dudley Brooks

Britain't Queen Elizabeth II emerges from St. George's Cathedral with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the end of a service to commemorate Human Rights Day, in Cape Town on Tuesday, March 21, 1995.

John Moore/AP

John Moore/AP

Tutu, right, greets President Nelson Mandela at a service in Cape Town, Sunday June 23, 1996 held to celebrate the end of Tutu's tenure as leader of the Anglican Church in South Africa.

Guy Tillim/AP

Guy Tillim/AP

National Party leader F.W. de Klerk, right, hands over the National Party's 30-page submission to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to the chairman Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, Aug. 21 1996.

SASA KRALJ/AP

SASA KRALJ/AP

President Obama presents a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Desmond Tutu in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 12, 2009,.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Tutu, left, holds a microphone as Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures, as they interact with children at the Tibetan Children's Village School in Dharmsala, India, Thursday, April 23, 2015.

Ashwini Bhatia/AP

Ashwini Bhatia/AP

Tutu, center, breaks into dance after renewing his wedding vows to his wife of 60 years, Leah, right, during a service in Soweto, Johannesburg, Aug. 2015.

AP/AP

AP/AP

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan hold their baby son Archie as they meet with Tutu and his wife Leah at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, Sept. 25, 2019

Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images

Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images

More from the Post

Desmond Tutu, exuberant apostle of racial justice in South Africa, dies at 90

Notable Deaths of 2021

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman