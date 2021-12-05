Photography

Photos: Robert J. Dole, former U.S. Senator from Kansas, presidential and vice presidential candidate, dies at 98.

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 5, 2021

Former U.S. senator Robert J. Dole ran three times for the presidency and served longer than any other senator as GOP leader.

John Duricka/AP

Bob Dole enlisted in the United States Army after his second year at The University of Kansas.

AP

AP

Nov. 20, 1968

Kansas Rep. Robert Dole looks at World War II memorabilia with his wife Phyllis at their Falls Church, Va. home. Dole will become a senator, joining war buddies Sen. Philip Hart, of Michigan, and Sen. Daniel Inouye, of Hawaii. The three were in Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich., where Mrs. Dole was an occupational therapist.

CWH/ASSOCIATED PRESS

CWH/ASSOCIATED PRESS

May 1, 1972

Dole, chairman of the Republican National Committee, addresses the opening session of the Spring Republican Governor's Conference at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. W.Va.

AP/AP

AP/AP

Sept. 25, 1975

Sen. Dole speaks with former California Gov. Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan outside their home in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Dole made the pilgrimage to Reagan's home to seek more help from former GOP presidential candidate for the Ford-Dole ticket.

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dec. 6, 1975

Dole and his new bride, Federal Trade commissioner Mary Elizabeth Hanford, and members of their wedding party following ceremonies at Washington Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Peter Bregg/AP

Peter Bregg/AP

Aug. 19, 1976

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Robert Dole (R-Kan.), center, his mother Bina Dole and President Gerald Ford shown at the final night of the Republican National Convention at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Mo.

AP

AP

Oct.15, 1976

Dole, right, answers the first question from the panel as Mondale listens during the vice presidential debate in Houston.

AP

AP

July 2, 1981

Dole speaks at a budget and tax hearing in the Dirksen Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Craig Herndon/The Washington Post

Craig Herndon/The Washington Post

Oct. 22, 1986

Senate Majority Leader Dole, third from left, Rep. Raymond McGrath (R-N.Y.), Rep. Dan Rostenkowski (D-Ill.), Rep. Frank Guerini (D-N.J.), Sen. Russell Long (D-La.), Rep. William Coyne (D-Pa.) and Rep. John Duncan (R-Tenn.) watch as President Ronald Reagan signs into law a landmark tax overhaul on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Bob Daugherty/AP

Bob Daugherty/AP

Feb. 3, 1988

Republican presidential candidate Dole waves as he boards a campaign minibus after a stump speech in Belmond, Iowa.

MIKE SPRAGUE/AFP/Getty Images

MIKE SPRAGUE/AFP/Getty Images

June 14, 1990

Dole leads other senators, on Flag Day, in proposing a 27th Amendment to the Constitution in Washington, D.C.

James K.W. Atherton/The Washington Post

James K.W. Atherton/The Washington Post

Nov. 9, 1994

Senate Minority Leader Dole talks on the telephone, from his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., with President Clinton. Dole told the president that he wants to work together with him where he can as Republicans take over majority of Senate in Jan. 1995.

John Duricka/AP

John Duricka/AP

April 10, 1995

Dole hugs his wife Elizabeth after announcing, in Topeka, Kan., that he is running for president on the Republican ticket. On stage is his daughter Robin, left, and Kansas Gov. Bill Graves and his wife Linda.

Doug Mills/AP

Doug Mills/AP

Dec. 29, 1995

President Clinton meets with Republican congressional leaders Dole, right, Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, left, and House Speaker Newt Gingrich at the White House to discuss the federal budget impasse.

WILFREDO LEE/AP

WILFREDO LEE/AP

March 3, 1996

Dole shakes hands with people in the crowd before leaving the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, Md.

ROBERT A. REEDER/The Washington Post

ROBERT A. REEDER/The Washington Post

April 11, 1996

Republican presidential hopeful Dole waves to a small group of supporters upon his arrival at Love Field in Dallas for fundraising and campaigning events.

STEPHAN SAVOIA

STEPHAN SAVOIA

June 8, 1996

Dole, right, and retired Gen. Colin Powell, left, and Sen. John Warner (R-Va.) greet the media outside a $500-a-plate fund-raiser for Warner in McLean, Va.

MARK WILSON/AP

MARK WILSON/AP

June 11, 1996

Dole is surrounded by staffers and well-wishers as he prepares to leave the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. after announcing his resignation from the Senate, ending a 35-year career.

RICHARD ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

RICHARD ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 15, 1996

Republican presidential nominee Dole and his wife, Elizabeth, wave at the crowd after he delivered his acceptance speech at the Republican Convention in San Diego.

MICHAEL WILLIAMSON/The Washington Post

MICHAEL WILLIAMSON/The Washington Post

Oct. 16, 1996

Dole listens President Bill Clinton answers questions during the second presidential debate in San Diego.

Susan Sterner/AP

Susan Sterner/AP

Oct. 31, 1996

Dole gives a thumbs up as former President George H.W. Bush gives accolades to him during his introduction of Dole to a crowd in Tampa, Fla.

ROBERT A. REEDER/The Washington Post

ROBERT A. REEDER/The Washington Post

Jan. 17, 1997

Dole reacts after President Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in ceremonies at the White House in Washington, D.C.

JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images

JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images

July 30, 2002

President Bush laughs with Dole during an event marking the USA Freedom Corps six-month anniversary in the East Room of the White House.

Susan Biddle/The Washington Post

Susan Biddle/The Washington Post

Dec. 30, 2006

Honorary pallbearers, including Dole, third from left, Vice President Dick Cheney, left, await the remains of former President Gerald Ford to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

March 31, 2009

Former senator Dole greets Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.), right, on Capitol Hill as Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) looks on.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Dec. 11, 2013

Dole, right, speaks after being presented with the McGovern-Dole leadership award by then-Vice President Joe Biden, to honor his leadership in the fight against hunger, during a cremony, hosted by World Food Program USA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

