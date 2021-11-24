Photography

Photos: The scene in Brunswick, Ga. after 3 men were convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 24, 2021

The three men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia last year were convicted of murder Wednesday, in a case that once went 74 days without arrests and that many saw as a test of racial bias in the justice system.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley is handed the jury's verdict during the trial of Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.

Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP

Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, center right, and Rev. Al Sharpton hold hands after the jury convicted Travis McMichael.

Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP

Travis McMichael looks back at his mother and sister in the courtroom after his conviction.

Stephen B. Morton/Pool/Reuters

A woman looking at a cell phone reacts outside the Glynn County Courthouse following the verdict.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Attorney Laura Hogue, right, hugs Greg McMichael's wife, Leigh McMichael, center, and his daughter, Lindsey McMichael, after the verdict.

Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP

Dana Roberts Beckham, above left, holds her son's, Jamie Cooper, hand as they react outside the Glynn County Courthouse.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

William "Roddie" Bryan, right, stands next to his attorney Kevin Gough after the jury handed down their verdict.

Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP

The decision was read to the court shortly after 1:30 p.m., after less than two days of deliberations. Members of Arbery’s family cried out with joy.

Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP

Marcus Arbery, center, his hugged by his attorney Benjamin Crump in the courtroom.

Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP

People react after the guilty verdict.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

A supporter reacts outside the courthouse.

James Gilbert/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Supporters gather outside the Glynn County Courthouse after the verdict.

James Gilbert/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski reacts outside the courthouse.

Octavio Jones/Reuters

Attorney Latonia Hines speaks to the media after the trial.

Octavio Jones/Reuters

Rev. Al Sharpton and Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, raise their hands outside the courthouse after the verdict.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

People react to the appearance of Ahmaud Arbery's family and their attorneys outside the courthouse.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A supporter reacts to the guilty verdict.

James Gilbert/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Marcus Arbery receives a hug outside the courthouse.

James Gilbert/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

People react after the verdict.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Defense attorneys Jason Sheffield and Robert Rubin speak to the media.

Octavio Jones/Reuters

People react outside the Glynn County Courthouse.

Marco Bello/Reuters

A woman raises her hand in reaction after a jury reached a guilty verdict in the trial of Bryan and the McMichael brothers, charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook