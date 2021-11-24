Photos: The scene in Brunswick, Ga. after 3 men were convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Photography
The three men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia last year were convicted of murder Wednesday, in a case that once went 74 days without arrests and that many saw as a test of racial bias in the justice system.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP
Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP
Stephen B. Morton/Pool/Reuters
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP
The decision was read to the court shortly after 1:30 p.m., after less than two days of deliberations. Members of Arbery’s family cried out with joy.
Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP
Stephen B. Morton/Pool/AP
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
James Gilbert/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
James Gilbert/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Octavio Jones/Reuters
Octavio Jones/Reuters
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
James Gilbert/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
James Gilbert/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Marco Bello/Reuters
Octavio Jones/Reuters
Marco Bello/Reuters
Marco Bello/Reuters
More from the Post
Jury finds all 3 men guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Photos: The scene in Kenosha as Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted of all shooting charges
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook