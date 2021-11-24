Photography

Photos: The scene in Brunswick, Ga., after 3 men were convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

By Washington Post Staff | Nov 24, 2021

The three men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia last year were convicted of murder Wednesday, in a case that once went 74 days without arrests and that many saw as a test of racial bias in the justice system.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley is handed the jury's verdict during the trial of Greg McMichael; his son, Travis McMichael; and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.

Ahmaud Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, center right, and the Rev. Al Sharpton hold hands after the jury's conviction of Travis McMichael was announced.

Travis McMichael looks back at his mother and sister in the courtroom after his conviction.

A crowd outside the courthouse reacts to the verdict.

Attorney Laura Hogue, right, hugs Greg McMichael's wife, Leigh McMichael, center, and his daughter, Lindsey McMichael, after the verdict.

Dana Roberts Beckham, left, holds her son Jamie Cooper's hand as they react outside the courthouse.

William "Roddie" Bryan, right, stands next to his attorney Kevin Gough after the jury handed down its verdict.

The decision was read to the court shortly after 1:30 p.m., after less than two days of deliberations. Members of Arbery’s family cried out with joy.

Marcus Arbery, center, hugs his attorney Ben Crump in the courtroom.

People react after the guilty verdict.

People high-five each other outside the courthouse.

People gather outside the courthouse after the verdict.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski outside the courthouse.

Attorney Latonia Hines speaks to reporters after the trial.

Sharpton and Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Arbery, raise their hands outside the courthouse after the verdict.

People react to the appearance of Arbery's family and their attorneys outside the courthouse.

A supporter reacts to the guilty verdict.

Marcus Arbery gets a hug outside the courthouse.

People react after the verdict.

People react outside the courthouse.

Defense attorneys Jason Sheffield and Robert Rubin speak to reporters.

People react outside the courthouse.

A woman reacts to the verdict.

A protester wearing a pin with a photo of Arbery outside the courthouse.

Protesters react to the verdict.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, rear center left, holds a celebration toast with family and friends following the verdict at a St. Simons Island, Ga. residence.

