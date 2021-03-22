Photography

Photos from the scene of a shooting at a Boulder grocery store

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 22, 2021

Dozens of emergency response vehicles lined the streets around a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., as police responded to what they described as an active shooter. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with customers rushing to exits at the front and back of the store after shots were fired. One witness told local media that the shooter did not say anything before he opened fire.

Chet Strange/Getty Images

A SWAT team member runs toward a King Soopers grocery store where a gunman opened fire.

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Law enforcement officers sweep the area outside the grocery store.

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Police respond to the scene.

David Zalubowski/AP

David Zalubowski/AP

Tactical police units respond to the scene.

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Police vehicles are parked at the scene.

Cecil Disharoon/Reuters

Cecil Disharoon/Reuters

Shoppers are evacuated from the grocery store.

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Law enforcement officers sweep a parking lot at the scene.

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

A law enforcement officer points his weapon while sweeping a parking lot.

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

SWAT teams descend from the roof of the store following the shooting.

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Onlookers stand watch the activity outside the store.

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Jason Connolly/AFP/Getty Images

Healthcare workers walk out of the store after a gunman opened fire.

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Police stand outside the store.

David Zalubowski/AP

David Zalubowski/AP

Healthcare workers and shoppers are tended to after being evacuated from the store.

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Chet Strange/Getty Images

Police on the scene outside the store.

David Zalubowski/AP

David Zalubowski/AP

Police work at the scene of the shooting.

Joe Mahoney/AP

Joe Mahoney/AP

Police examine the scene.

Joe Mahoney/AP

Joe Mahoney/AP

Police work the scene outside of the store.

David Zalubowski/AP

David Zalubowski/AP

Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where the shooting took place.

David Zalubowski/AP

David Zalubowski/AP

A law enforcement officer stands at the perimeter of the shooting scene.

Alyson Mcclaran/Reuters

Alyson Mcclaran/Reuters

People are led out of the grocery store.

Hart Van Denburg/AP

Hart Van Denburg/AP

Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Talley after she was inside the grocery store during a shooting.

Alyson Mcclaran/Reuters

Alyson Mcclaran/Reuters