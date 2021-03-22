Photos from the scene of a shooting at a Boulder grocery store

Photography
Dozens of emergency response vehicles lined the streets around a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., as police responded to what they described as an active shooter. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with customers rushing to exits at the front and back of the store after shots were fired. One witness told local media that the shooter did not say anything before he opened fire.
