Photos: The scene after a vehicle rammed a barricade near the U.S. Capitol

Photography
Capitol Police said one officer was killed and another injured when a vehicle rammed into them near the U.S. Capitol early Friday afternoon. The suspect was fatally shot by police, according to three officials familiar with the investigation.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Natalia Jimenez/The Washington Post
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Win Mcnamee/Getty Images
Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Alex Brandon/AP