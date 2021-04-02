Photography

Photos: The scene after a vehicle rammed a barricade near the U.S. Capitol

By Washington Post Staff | Apr 2, 2021

Capitol Police said one officer was killed and another injured when a vehicle rammed into them near the U.S. Capitol early Friday afternoon. The suspect was fatally shot by police, according to three officials familiar with the investigation.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

The scene near the U.S. Capitol after a vehicle rammed into a barricade.

Natalia Jimenez/The Washington Post

Natalia Jimenez/The Washington Post

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Law enforcement responds to the security incident near the U.S. Capitol on Constitution Avenue.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Members of the National Guard and police block off Constitution Avenue.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Police and fire officials stand near the car that crashed into a barrier.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Police and first responders are seen near the Capitol.

ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer and a security dog patrol.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

National Guard troops arrive along Constitution Avenue.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Members of the National Guard block off Constitution Avenue near the Capitol.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near the car that crashed into a barrier.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Police officers and members of the U.S. National Guard block of East Capitol Street near the Capitol.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Officials investigate the scene where the vehicle rammed a barricade.

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Law enforcement collect evidence.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

Officials investigate the scene.

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

National Guard members walk past the scene outside the Capitol.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police officers salute as procession carrying the remains of a fellow officer who was killed.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

Jose Luis Magana/AP

April 2, 2021 | Washington, D.C.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee speaks during a news conference.

Alex Brandon/AP

Alex Brandon/AP