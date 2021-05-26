Photography

Scenes of the super blood moon

By Washington Post Staff | May 26, 2021

For the first time in two years, parts of the Lower 48 states were treated a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning. The total eclipse, only visible where skies were clear in the western U.S., turned the moon a rusty red as the earth passed between the moon and sun, casting a shadow over the moon’s surface.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Some referred to the event as a “super flower blood moon,” making reference to its apparent size in the sky, the abundance of blooms at this time of year and the moon’s color during the eclipse.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Bali, Indonesia.

Firdia Lisnawati/AP

Firdia Lisnawati/AP

Hong Kong, China.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Amesbury, United Kingdom.

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

St. Petersburg, Russia,

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Sydney, Australia.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sydney, Australia.

Mark Baker/AP

Mark Baker/AP

Sydney, Australia.

LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

Nafplio, Greece.

Montevideo, Uruguay.

Matilde Campodonico/AP

Matilde Campodonico/AP

San Diego, Calif.

MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Santa Monica, Calif.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia.

Washington, D.C.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Skopje, North Macedonia.

OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS

OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS

Kansas City, Mo.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Charlie Riedel/AP