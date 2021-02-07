Photography

Photos: The scene in Tampa for Super Bowl LV

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 7, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It’s the culmination of a season that saw team facilities shuttered after positive results, postponed games and shuffled schedules.

David J. Phillip/AP

A worker sanitizes common areas inside Raymond James Stadium.

Cj Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Cj Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Teams would usually arrive one week before the big game. This season, however, the league mandated the Chiefs arrive no earlier than two days before the game. (The Bucs, as the first team in history to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium, didn’t need to travel.) Around 22,000 fans will be in attendance. This is a view of the event, a Super Bowl like none we’ve seen before.

Cj Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Masked Chiefs fans wait for the start of the game.

Ashley Landis/AP

Ashley Landis/AP

The scene outside Raymond James Stadium.

Douglas P. Defelice/Getty Images

Douglas P. Defelice/Getty Images

Face coverings are required by fans inside the stadium. The league gave about 7,500 free seats to health-care workers whom the NFL said will have been vaccinated.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Many seats inside the stadium are occupied by fan cardboard cutouts.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

When the game begins the stadium will be at about 30 percent capacity.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images