Photos: The scene in Tampa for Super Bowl LV

Photography
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It’s the culmination of a season that saw team facilities shuttered after positive results, postponed games and shuffled schedules.
Teams would usually arrive one week before the big game. This season, however, the league mandated the Chiefs arrive no earlier than two days before the game. (The Bucs, as the first team in history to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium, didn’t need to travel.) Around 22,000 fans will be in attendance. This is a view of the event, a Super Bowl like none we’ve seen before.
