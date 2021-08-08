Photography

Photos from the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 8, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics officially ends with the Closing Ceremony.

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

People gather near the National Stadium to watch the fireworks launched during the closing ceremony.

Kantaro Komiya/AP

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Fireworks go off during the closing ceremony.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

A view of the Olympic flame and the cauldron.

AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/REUTERS

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

The national flag of Japan is raised.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Performers arrive.

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Members of the Takarazuka Revue are seen during the closing ceremony.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Masked spectators watch.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

General view of flag bearers.

MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Flag bearer Kara Winger of Team United States.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Athletes carrying nations’ flags attend the closing ceremony.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Flag bearers are seen.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Athletes take part in the athletes' parade.

FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Members of participating countries celebrate.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

A singer performs.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

BMX stunt riders perform.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Dancers perform.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

Aug. 8 | Tokyo

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

