Photos from the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Photography
The Tokyo Olympics officially ends with the Closing Ceremony.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Kantaro Komiya/AP
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/REUTERS
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
More from the Post
Photos from the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies
Olympics live updates: Tokyo Games close with bittersweet sendoff for athletes, volunteers in unprecedented pandemic event
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher