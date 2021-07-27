The scene during the Women’s Gymnastics Event at the Tokyo Olympics

Photography
U.S. women’s gymnastics takes silver with Simone Biles out. Russian Olympic Committee wins gold.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Ashley Landis/AP
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post
MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
More from the Post
U.S. women’s gymnastics takes silver with Simone Biles out. Russian Olympic Committee wins gold.
U.S. women’s gymnastics takes silver with Simone Biles out. Russian Olympic Committee wins gold.
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher