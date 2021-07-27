Photography

The scene during the Women’s Gymnastics Event at the Tokyo Olympics

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 27, 2021

U.S. women’s gymnastics takes silver with Simone Biles out. Russian Olympic Committee wins gold.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

July 27

Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles of Team United States react as they walk to the final rotation.

DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS

July 27

Simone Biles of Team United States is embraced by coach Cecile Landi during the Women's Team Final.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

July 27

Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final.

Ashley Landis/AP

July 27

Simone Biles of the United States in action on the vault.

MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

July 27

Simone Biles of Team United States lands during her vault.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

July 27

Vanessa Ferrari of Italy in action on the vault.

ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS

July 27

France's Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos competes in the balance beam event.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

July 27

Melanie de Jesus dos Santos of Team France competes in the floor exercise.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

July 27

Jordan Chiles of Team United States, left, and Simone Biles of Team United States after Biles was pulled out of the meet for medical reasons.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

July 27

France's Carolann Heduit competes in the uneven bars event.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

July 27

Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee in action.

MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

July 27

Lu Yufei of China on the balance beam.

ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS

July 27

USA's Grace Mc Callum competes in the balance beam event.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

July 27

Simone Biles of the United States and teammates cheer.

MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

July 27

Sunisa Lee of Team United States performs her floor routine as Team ROC looks on.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

July 27

Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on the balance beam.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

July 27

Sunisa Lee of Team United States after competing on the balance beam.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

July 27

Team ROC celebrates, right, as the United States team looks on.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post

July 27

Gold medalists Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee, Vladislava Urazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, Liliia Akhaimova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Viktoriia Listunova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate on the podium.

MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher