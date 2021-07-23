Photography

Photos from the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 23, 2021

Tokyo Olympics officially begins with the Opening Ceremonies.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

The Olympic Stadium.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

An overview shows the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

A performance during the opening ceremony.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

Performers dance.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

Dancers perform.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

A general view of the Opening Ceremony.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

The Japanese flag is carried past the Olympic cauldron.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

The Blue Impulse Japan Air Self-Defence Force aerobatic display team fly over the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during the arrival ceremony for the Olympic torch.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

People wearing face masks watch the Japan air force aerobatic squadron Blue Impluse.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

People watch the arrival ceremony for the Olympic torch.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

A torch bearer gestures as he takes part in the arrival ceremony for the Olympic torch.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, right, claps as kabuki actor Nakamura Kankuro lights an Olympic cauldron during the arrival ceremony for the Olympic torch.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

Flames are exchanged during the arrival ceremony for the Olympic torch.

July 23| Tokyo, Japan

First Lady Jill Biden arrives ahead of the the opening ceremony.

