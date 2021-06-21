Photography

Photos: Tropical Storm Claudette

By Troy Witcher | June 21, 2021

A fiery car crash on a rain-slicked highway killed 10 people, including nine children, Saturday afternoon in southern Alabama, where more than a dozen vehicles were wrecked during one of the first storms of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. Claudette regained tropical storm status Monday morning as it neared the coast of the Carolinas.

June 20 | Northport, Ala.

Debris sits along a creek and roadway.

Vasha Hunt/AP

June 20 | Butler County, Ala.

Some of the wreckage from a fatal multiple-vehicle crash a day earlier is carried away.

Lawrence Specker/AP

June 19 | Butler County, Ala.

Emergency personnel work at an accident site as smoke rises from the wreckage after about 18 vehicles slammed together on a rain-drenched Alabama highway.

RICKY SCOTT/via REUTERS

June 19 | Slidell, La.

A flooded neighborhood is seen after Claudette passed.

Gerald Herbert/AP

June 19 | Slidell, La.

Danny Gonzales walks in his flooded house as water recedes.

Gerald Herbert/AP

June 19 | Slidell, La.

A car stops in front of a flooded neighborhood.

Gerald Herbert/AP

June 19 | Slidell, La.

Cal Kingsmill, Jr., and his wife Jessie Kingsmill, point out crickets to their children Marina, 8, and Raylan, 8, in the receding floodwater in front of their home.

Gerald Herbert/AP

June 19 | East Brewton, Ala.

Debris covers a street.

Alicia Jossey

June 19 | Biloxi, Miss.

Drivers along the flooded Cedar Lake found the road underwater and their cars almost parallel to the moored boats in the small harbor.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

June 19 | Biloxi, Miss.

Pickup trucks pass each other on the flooded Cedar Lake Road.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

June 18 | Christian, Miss.

Clouds from Tropical Storm Claudette form on a highway.

Hunter Dawkins/AP

June 18 | Slidell, La.

Motorists navigate a flooded Gause Boulevard.

Scott Threlkeld/AP

June 18 | Slidell, La.

Lamont Pepp, right, waves to a passing motorist to slow down after Pepp's car stalled in high water on Gause Boulevard.

Scott Threlkeld/AP

