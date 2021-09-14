Photography

Photos: Tropical Storm Nicholas makes landfall in Texas, lashing coast

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 14, 2021

Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthened to a hurricane in the western Gulf of Mexico Monday night before making landfall along the middle Texas coast during the predawn hours Tuesday.

Annie Rice/AP

The storm produced wind gusts over 90 mph and cut power to over 100,000 customers as it bombarded coastal Texas, but forecasters most feared its heavy rain both in the Lonestar State and southern Louisiana.

Annie Rice/AP

Sept. 13 | Corpus Christi, Tex.

People shield their faces from wind and sand ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, on the North Packery Channel Jetty.

Annie Rice/AP

Annie Rice/AP

Sept. 13 | Matagorda, Tex.

Clouds form over the skies as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches.

Elizabeth Conley/AP

Elizabeth Conley/AP

Sept. 13 | Corpus Christi, Tex.

People's hair blows in the wind on the North Packery Channel Jetty.

Annie Rice/AP

Annie Rice/AP

Sept. 13 | Corpus Christi, Tex.

Palm trees blow in the wind.

Annie Rice/AP

Annie Rice/AP

Sept. 13 | Galveston, Tex.

A person who only wanted to be identified as Joe takes cover from high winds and rain in a broken umbrella.

ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

Sept. 13 | Galveston, Tex.

Frank Rivera, right, and his friend Jaime Ybarra watch the wind and waves.

Jon Shapley/AP

Jon Shapley/AP

Sept. 13 | Galveston, Tex.

A surfer tries to paddle through the surf as wind and rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas batters the area.

Jon Shapley/AP

Jon Shapley/AP

Sept. 13 | Galveston, Tex.

A car speeds through a flooded street.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Sept. 13 | Galveston, Tex.

Celbing Diaz is engulfed by a wave while fishing ahead of the Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Sept. 13 | Bay City, Tex.

Cyclists make their way down a street.

Elizabeth Conley/AP

Elizabeth Conley/AP

Sept. 13 | Palacios, Tex.

Debris from palm trees blows down the street as winds pick up.

Elizabeth Conley/AP

Elizabeth Conley/AP

Sept. 13 | Matagorda, Tex.

A local gets some provisions from Salty Dog.

Elizabeth Conley/AP

Elizabeth Conley/AP

Sept. 13 | Houston

The generator section is seen cleared out at Home Depot as people prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Yi-Chin Lee/AP

Yi-Chin Lee/AP

Sept. 13 | Houston

Jose Magia buys a generator for home and work at Home Depot.

Yi-Chin Lee/AP

Yi-Chin Lee/AP

Sept. 13 | Kingwood, Tex.

Paul Villagomez secures filled gas containers in his truck as he prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Jason Fochtman/AP

Jason Fochtman/AP

Sept. 13 | Matagorda, Tex.

A CITGO gas station roof is blown away by Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Reuters

Reuters

More from the Post

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas, lashing coast

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher