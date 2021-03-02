Photos: Vernon E. Jordan Jr., lawyer and D.C. political power broker, dies at 85

Photography
Jordan reached the peak of his quiet authority during the 1990s, when he had Bill Clinton’s ear through two terms as president, including when Clinton faced an investigation and impeachment over a relationship with a White House intern.
Robert A. Reeder/The Washington Post
Lou Krasky/AP
AP
Barry Thumma/AP
Murray/AP
Barry Thumma/AP
Marcy Nighswander/AP
Greg Gibson/AP
Khue Bui/AP
Robert A. Reeder/The Washington Post
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post
Alex Wong/Getty Images