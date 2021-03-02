Photography

Photos: Vernon E. Jordan Jr., lawyer and D.C. political power broker, dies at 85

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 2, 2021

Jordan reached the peak of his quiet authority during the 1990s, when he had Bill Clinton’s ear through two terms as president, including when Clinton faced an investigation and impeachment over a relationship with a White House intern.

Robert A. Reeder/The Washington Post

March 11, 1976 | Columbia, S.C.

Vernon Jordan, director of the National Urban League, at podium, is applauded after addressing a joint session of the South Carolina Legislature. From left are: Rep. Harold R. Ham (R-Lexington); Speaker Rex Carter; Rep. Theo W. Mitchell (D-Greenville); Lt. Gov. W. Brantley Harvey Jr.; Jordan and Sen. Thomas D. Wise (D-Charleston).

Lou Krasky/AP

July 27, 1977 | Washington, D.C.

Jordan talks to reporters during a press conference.

AP

Dec. 4, 1978 | Washington, D.C.

Jordan, left, attends a meeting at the White House with President Jimmy Carter, center.

Barry Thumma/AP

May 18, 1981 | Philadelphia, Pa.

Jordan receives the vestments of his honorary doctor of laws degree during commencement exercises at the University of Pennsylvania.

Murray/AP

July 20, 1981 | Washington, D.C.

Vice President George Bush, right, shakes hands with Jordan at a Washington hotel after he addressed a sessions of the league's conference.

Barry Thumma/AP

Aug. 22, 1993 | Oak Bluffs, Mass.

President Bill Clinton receives some consoling advice from White House advisor and golf partner Vernon Jordan after Clinton hit a bad shot during their golf match at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Martha's Vineyard.

Marcy Nighswander/AP

Nov. 18, 1993 | Little Rock, Ark.

President-Elect Bill Clinton, left, meets with Vice President-elect Al Gore, center, and Vernon Jordan at the Governor's Mansion.

Greg Gibson/AP

Jan. 27, 1998 | Washington, D.C.

Jordan gestures as he leaves his home.

Khue Bui/AP

March 5, 1998 | Washington, D.C.

Jordan exits the court house after testifying before the grand jury regarding sex-and-perjury allegations surrounding President Clinton.

Robert A. Reeder/The Washington Post

Jan. 31, 2003 | Washington, D.C.

Cecilia Marshall laughs with Jordan during a program celebrating the release of the Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall Commemorative postage stamp.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post

Feb. 2, 2009 | Washington, D.C.

Jordan attends the ceremonial swearing-in of U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Nov. 24, 2009 | Washington, D.C.

Vernon and Ann Jordan attend the Obama's first state dinner.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

May 7, 2016 | Washington, D.C.

President Barack Obama, right, member of Howard University Board of Trustees Vernon Jordan, center, and White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett share a moment during the 2016 commencement ceremony at Howard University.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

