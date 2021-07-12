Photography

Photos: California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets U.S. West

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 12, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO — Firefighters struggled to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heat wave blanketed the West, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas.

Noah Berger/AP

July 10 | Doyle, Calif.

A truck driver who hauls fire equipment watches as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns.

July 10 | Doyle, Calif.

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle.

July 10 | Doyle, Calif.

Fire consumes a structure.

July 10 | Doyle, Calif.

Dave Ferner, left, and Bob Prary watch as multiple homes burn.

July 10 | Doyle, Calif.

Fire consumes a home.

July 10 | Doyle, Calif.

Flames consume a vehicle.

July 10 | Doyle, Calif.

A home burns during the Sugar Fire.

July 10 | Doyle, Calif.

Flames consume a home.

July 10 | Doyle, Calif.

Fire burns along a power pole.

July 9 | Doyle, Calif.

Embers blow across a field.

July 9 | Doyle, Calif.

Firefighters battle the Sugar Fire.

July 9 | Doyle, Calif.

Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Placerville station battle the Sugar Fire.

July 9 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

The Sugar Fire burns in Plumas National Forest.

July 8 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

An animal sprints across a road as the Sugar Fire burns.

July 8 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

Firefighters battle the Sugar Fire.

July 8 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

Firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire as it burns at Frenchman Lake.

July 7 | Redwood Valley, Calif.

Firefighters battle a flame at a burning home.

July 7 | Redwood Valley, Calif.

Firefighters take a defensive stand against a burning home.

July 7 | Redwood Valley, Calif.

David Wells of the Brooktrails Township Fire Department in Willits, hydrates after working to douse flames at home.

