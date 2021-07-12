Photos: California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets U.S. West

Photography
SAN FRANCISCO — Firefighters struggled to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heat wave blanketed the West, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas.
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Kent Porter/AP
Kent Porter/AP
Kent Porter/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher