Photography

Photos: Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in Western U.S.

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 19, 2021

BLY, Ore. — Erratic winds and dry lightning added to the dangers for crews battling the nation’s largest wildfire on Monday in parched Oregon forests, just one of dozens burning across several Western states.

OSFM Red Incident Management Tea/via REUTERS

July 18 | Klamath Falls, Ore.

A firefighter and rig are seen during night operations at the Bootleg Fire. (U.S. Forest Service/AFP/Getty Images)

July 18 | Bly, Ore.

Cattle graze under a sunset tinted with color from wildfire smoke as the Bootleg Fire continues to grow in size. (David Ryder/Reuters)

July 18 | Chiloquin, Ore.

A sign thanks firefighters. (David Ryder/Reuters)

July 18 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

A fire crew protects the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River. (David Swanson/Reuters)

July 18 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

Plumas County hot shots take a break under a large boulder. (David Swanson/Reuters)

July 17 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

Firefighters assigned to the Union Pacific Fire Train protect the tracks and hinder the Dixie Fire from crossing the North Fork of the Feather River. (David Swanson/Reuters)

July 17 | Markleeville, Calif.

Evacuated residents Jerry and Janine Sprout watch the Tamarack Fire. (David Odisho/Bloomberg News)

July 17 | Alpine County, Calif.

A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

July 17 | Alpine County, Calif.

Firefighters battle the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

July 17 | Alpine County, Calif.

The Tamarack Fire burns behind a greenhouse in the Markleeville community.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

July 17 | Alpine County, Calif.

A firefighter walks toward a home while battling the Tamarack Fire in the Markleeville community.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

July 17 | Markleeville, Calif.

The Tamarack Fire burns beyond Indian Creek Reservoir. (David Odisho/Bloomberg News)

July 16 | Nespelem, Wash.

Horses climb a hillside that was burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire. (David Ryder/Reuters)

July 16 | Nespelem, Wash.

Areas burned by the Chuweah Creek Fire. (David Ryder/Reuters)

July 16 | Bly, Ore.

Fire from the Bootleg Fire illuminates smoke at night. (Payton Bruni/AFP/Getty Images)

July 15

An aeroplane flies over the Grandview Fire as it rages in Jefferson and Deschutes counties in Oregon. (OSFM Red Incident Management Team/Reuters)

July 15 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

Firefighters spray water from a fire train to hot spots along the tracks over Rock Creek Bridge. (David Swanson/Reuters)

July 15 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

Trees smolder as the Dixie Fire grows. (David Swanson/Reuters)

July 15 | Plumas National Forest, Calif.

A Napa California crew monitors the Dixie Fire. (David Swanson/Reuters)

July 14 | Sprague River, Ore.

Community members listen to updates on the Bootleg Fire. (Mason Trinca for The Washington Post)

July 14 | Sprague River, Ore.

Jennifer Wolff, center, helps load lunch sacks at the community center. (Mason Trinca for The Washington Post)

July 14 | Klamath Falls, Ore.

Pyrocumulus clouds are seen in the distance. (Mason Trinca for The Washington Post)

July 14 | Beatty, Ore.

Dense smoke lingers in the sky. (Mason Trinca for The Washington Post)

More from the Post

Photos: Wildfires threaten homes and land across 10 Western states

California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher