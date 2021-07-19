Photos: Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in Western U.S.

Photography
BLY, Ore. — Erratic winds and dry lightning added to the dangers for crews battling the nation’s largest wildfire on Monday in parched Oregon forests, just one of dozens burning across several Western states.
OSFM Red Incident Management Tea/via REUTERS
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
Noah Berger/AP
More from the Post
Photos: Wildfires threaten homes and land across 10 Western states
California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher