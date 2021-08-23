Photography

Photos: Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in Western U.S.

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 23, 2021

Wildfires in California are spreading rapidly with extreme fire behavior — an ominous sign for the autumn months when the state typically sees its most destructive fires.

Ethan Swope/AP

Aug. 22 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

Firefighters work during backfire operations to slow the spread of the Caldor Fire.

Fred Greaves/Reuters

Aug. 22 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

Flames from the Caldor Fire are seen.

Fred Greaves/Reuters

Aug. 22 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

Firefighters watch a flare-up during the Caldor Fire.

Fred Greaves/Reuters

Aug. 21 | Kern County, Calif.

An aircraft drops water during the French Fire.

Bloomberg News

Aug. 21 | Greenville, Calif.

The American flag is illuminated behind the remains of a building destroyed by the Dixie Fire.

Ethan Swope/AP

Aug. 21 | Genesee, Calif.

Flames from the Dixie Fire spread.

Ethan Swope/AP

Aug. 21 | Kyburz, Calif.

A firefighter battles flames during the Caldor Fire.

Bloomberg News

Aug. 21 | Genesee, Calif.

Firefighters climb an embankment near active fire during the Dixie Fire.

Bloomberg News

Aug. 21 | Kern County, Calif.

The moon is obscured by smoke during the French Fire.

Bloomberg News

Aug. 19 | Clearlake, Calif.

In an aerial view, burned mobile homes are visible at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after being destroyed by the Cache Fire.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Aug. 19 | Clearlake, Calif.

An aerial view shows one of dozens of properties destroyed at the Creekside Mobile Home Park after the Cache Fire ripped through the area.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 19 | Clearlake, Calif.

Religious statues stand amid a burned property at the Creekside Mobile Home Park after the Cache Fire tore through the area.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 19 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

A California Conservation Corps fire crew packs up their engine after cutting a hand line at the Caldor Fire.

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

Aug. 19 | Jenkinson Lake, Calif.

A California Conservation Corps fire crew comes off a fire line at the Caldor Fire.

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

Aug. 19 | Riverton, Calif.

Central Calaveras firefighter Ryan Carpenter extinguishes flames from the Caldor Fire on Hazel Valley Road.

Ethan Swope/AP

Aug. 18 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

Burned trees.

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

Aug. 18 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

A burned truck alongside residences destroyed by the Caldor Fire.

Stuart W. Palley for The Washington Post

Aug. 18 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

The interior of a burned out pickup.

Stuart W. Palley For The Washington Post

Aug. 18 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

The entrance sign to the town of Grizzly Flats was destroyed by the Caldor Fire.

Stuart W. Palley For The Washington Post

Aug. 18 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

Pacific Gas and Electric employees clear downed power lines on Sciaroni Road.

Ethan Swope/AP

Aug. 18 | Grizzly Flats, Calif.

Flames from the Caldor Fire scorch the ground near a structure.

Ethan Swope/AP

Aug. 18 | Susanville, Calif.

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop during the Dixie Fire.

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 17 | Placerville, Calif.

The Caldor Fire seen at dusk.

Stuart W. Palley For The Washington Post

Aug. 17 | Doyle, Calif.

Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station near the Dixie Fire. Barnard was helping Goetchius and his family evacuate from Susanville when her car broke down.

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 17 | White Hall, Calif.

Jennifer Whitmore sprays her home with water as the Caldor fire burns.

Ethan Swope/AP

Aug. 17 | Milford, Calif.

Cal Fire firefighters set a hose line as they try to contain the fire from spotting across Highway 395 during the Dixie Fire.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 17 | Pollock Pines, Calif.

The Caldor Fire burns in the El Dorado National Forest.

Stuart W. Palley For The Washington Post

Aug. 17 | Pollock Pines, Calif.

The Caldor Fire burns in the El Dorado National Forest.

Stuart W. Palley For The Washington Post

Aug. 17 | Janesville, Calif

Firefighters spray water on trees as they burn along Highway 395 during the Dixie Fire.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 17 | Milford, Calif.

Flames surge into the air as firefighters try to contain the fire from spotting across Highway 395 during the Dixie Fire.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Aug. 16 | Lassen County, Calif.

Firefighters drive along Highway 395 south of Janesville as the Dixie Fire jumps the roadway.

Noah Berger/AP

Aug. 16 | Janesville, Calif.

A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie fire jumps Highway 395.

Ethan Swope/AP

Aug. 16 | Janesville, Calif.

Firefighters from a Chino Valley task force battle the Dixie fire as it jumps Highway 395.

Ethan Swope/AP

Aug. 13 | Plumas County, Calif.

CalFire firefighters and California Correctional Center (CCC) inmates fight a spot fire on the side of Highway CA-36 between Chester and Westwood.

Eugene Garcia/AP

Aug. 5. | Canyondam, Calif.

Trees torched by the Dixie Fire are seen at dusk.

Stuart W. Palley For The Washington Post

Aug. 5 | Greenville, Calif

A destroyed vintage car.

Stuart W. Palley For The Washington Post

Aug. 4 | Greenville, Calif.

A burning structure.

Stuart W. Palley For The Washington Post

