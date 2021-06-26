Photos: Scenes of Pride celebration marches around the world

Photography
Police in riot gear blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, Turkey while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.
Lewis Joly/AP
Lewis Joly/AP
Lewis Joly/AP
Lewis Joly/AP
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Lewis Joly/AP
Lewis Joly/AP
Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Reuters
John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images
John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images
Luca Bruno/AP
Luca Bruno/AP
Emrah Gurel/AP
Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Dilara Senkaya/Reuters
Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images
Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images
Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images
Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters
Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters
Reuters
Grzegorz Michalowski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Maria Tan/AFP/Getty Images
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Amir Levy/Getty Images
Corinna Kern/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook