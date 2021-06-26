Photography

Photos: Scenes of Pride celebration marches around the world

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 26, 2021

Police in riot gear blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, Turkey while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.

Lewis Joly/AP

June 26, 2021

A crowd of people participate in the annual Pride march in Paris. This year's march comes amid widespread concern in Europe about legislation in Hungary that will ban showing content about LGBT issues to children and a controversial Vatican communication to Italy, criticizing a law that would extend additional protections from discrimination to the LGBT community.

Lewis Joly/AP

Lewis Joly/AP

June 26, 2021

Participants dance during the Pride march in Paris.

Lewis Joly/AP

Lewis Joly/AP

June 26, 2021

A participant holds a rainbow heart during the Paris Pride march.

Lewis Joly/AP

Lewis Joly/AP

June 26, 2021

People hold rainbow flags and banners during the Pride march in Paris.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

June 26, 2021

A participant holds a rainbow flag while take part, with others, in the Pride march parade in Paris.

Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

June 26

Participants hold flares during the traditional LGBTQ Pride march in Pantin, France.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

June 26

Participants hold up signs during the annual Pride march in Pantin, France.

Lewis Joly/AP

Lewis Joly/AP

June 26

A participant wears a rainbow outfit during the Pride march in Pantin, France.

Lewis Joly/AP

Lewis Joly/AP

June 26

People take part in Pantin, France's Pride march.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

This browser does not support the video element.

Reuters

June 26

A demonstrator displays a "Black Trans Lives Matter" placard during an LGBTQ Pride march in Berlin, Germany.

John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

June 26

Demonstrators, wrapped in rainbow flags, take part in the Berlin's Pride march.

John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

June 26

People take part in the annual Pride march in Milan, Italy.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

June 26

People take part in Milan's Pride march.

Luca Bruno/AP

Luca Bruno/AP

June 26, 2021

Activists, right, scream at police officers moving to disperse the crowds that tried to stage a Pride event in Istanbul, Turkey.

Emrah Gurel/AP

Emrah Gurel/AP

June 26, 2021

LGBT community members and supporters hold flags and shout slogans during the Istanbul Pride march. The Turkish Government has banned the march as they did in previous years.

Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

June 26, 2021

Demonstrators march, with rainbow flags, as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

June 26, 2021

Participants hold a giant rainbow flag as they take part in the "Skopje Pride", the second Pride march, in downtown Skopje, Macedonia.

Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images

Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images

Macedonia

A participant holds a sign as people march in the "Skopje Pride" parade in Skopje, Macedonia.

Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images

Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images

June 26

Participants take part in the "Skopje Pride" in Skopje, Macedonia.

Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images

Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images

June 26

People participate in the "Skopje Pride" parade in Skopje, Macedonia.

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

June 26

Participants march with rainbow umbrellas during "Skopje Pride" in Skopje, Macedonia.

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

June 26

Participants during the "Skopje Pride" parade in Skopje, Macedonia.

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

June 26

The "Skopje Pride" parade in Skopje, Macedonia.

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

June 26

People participate in the second Pride parade in Skopje, Macedonia.

Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters

Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters

June 26

People march in the 'Skopje Pride" parade in Skopje, Macedonia.

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

June 26

A person lays on a rainbow flag in Skopje, Macedonia.

Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters

Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters

This browser does not support the video element.

Reuters

June 26, 2021

A person poses for a photograph during the Equality March, an LGBT community Pride parade in Lodz, Poland.

Grzegorz Michalowski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Grzegorz Michalowski/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

June 26, 2021

Members of the Philippines LGBT gather during the annual Pride parade celebration in Quezon City

Maria Tan/AFP/Getty Images

Maria Tan/AFP/Getty Images

June 25, 2021

People participate in an event called the Drag March in New York. The march, in its 27th year, is an annual event that traditionally kicks off Pride weekend in the city.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

June 25, 2021

People attend the Drag March in New York City.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

June 25, 2021

Tens of thousands of people attend a Pride parade in Tel Aviv, in one of the largest public gatherings in Israel since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amir Levy/Getty Images

Amir Levy/Getty Images

June 25, 2021

People take part in the Pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Corinna Kern/Reuters

Corinna Kern/Reuters

More from the Post

Here are 17 of the week’s best photos

Photos: Rescue workers continue the search for survivors at Florida condo building

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook