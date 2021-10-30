Photography

The race for Virginia governor, a microcosm for issues facing voters nationally

By Matt McClain and Paul Schwartzman | Oct 30, 2021

Every four years, Virginia’s gubernatorial race is the political equivalent of a crystal ball; the issues defining the campaign often revealing what will preoccupy Americans as the midterm elections loom 12 months later.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

People wait in line for early voting at the Fairfax County Government Center on Oct. 28 in Fairfax, Va. Mask and vaccine mandates are one of many topics that may help decide upcoming political races.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

People vote early at the Fairfax County Government Center on Oct. 28.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Pamela Locker gets a coronavirus booster shot at the Fairfax County Government Center on Oct. 28.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Traffic moves along a street in Alexandria, Va., at sunrise on Oct. 20. Rush hour traffic is beginning to resemble pre-pandemic levels.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Like the country itself, the commonwealth of Virginia is a vast blend of urban, suburban and rural, with a diverse population possessing a wide array of concerns. Many of those concerns are contemplated and debated over family dinners or on commutes to and from work, or at the barbershop.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jim Moore prepares for the day at Moore’s Barber Shop in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 28. Barber shops have long been community gathering areas to talk current events. Sports and politics are popular conversation topics at Moore’s.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Carl Sky checks out his haircut from barber Clay Pinson at Moore’s Barber Shop on Oct. 28. The pandemic has forced the shop to take appointments only, limiting the number of people in the shop at any given time.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jim Moore closes window blinds at his barber shop on Oct. 28.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Jimmy Oliver runs a cotton picker on land Oliver Farms leases in Smithfield, Va., on Oct. 21. Like many products, cotton is seeing a rise in prices.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

From left, J.V. Oliver, Jimmy Oliver and Dean Stallings finish fixing a cotton picker as they harvest their leased land on Oct. 21 in Smithfield. The gains for farmers in cotton prices is then minimized by rising production costs such as gasoline.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A pedestrian walks near the pedestal that used to support a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond on Oct. 21. Lee was one of the last Confederate statues to be removed in the city.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A waitress walks through outdoor seating at a restaurant on Oct. 21 in Petersburg, Va. Many small businesses are in need for workers throughout the state and the nation.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A truck diver takes a drink while crossing into Virginia via the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge in Alexandria on Oct. 24. There is a shortage of drivers that is contributing to the supply chain issues nationwide.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A pedestrian walks under the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge at sunrise on Oct. 20. The bridge carries many semi-tractor-trailer trucks as they travel between Maryland and Virginia.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A person lies near a fountain in Alexandria on Oct. 20.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Pro-abortion or anti? To mask or not to mask? What is appropriate reading for a high school student? No matter the results in Virginia on Nov. 2, those questions are likely to infuse civic discourse for the foreseeable future. More likely is that there will be new issues to debate. The only certainty: in four years, Virginia will once again assume its role as America’s crystal ball.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A passenger rides a bus in Alexandria on Oct. 20. Pandemic-related topics such as mask and vaccine mandates are some of the polarizing topics in the state.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Zahra Hersi, center, takes part in the annual Del Ray Halloween Parade in Alexandria on Oct. 24. The parade, canceled last year, encouraged mask-wearing since so many unvaccinated children were present.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A mask-clad pedestrian walks along King Street in Alexandria on Oct. 20.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A worker is seen inside the Royal Restaurant in Alexandria on Oct. 24. The pandemic has impacted many restaurants and small businesses as the economy is one of many issues that will influence voters this November.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

A man carries a boat along King Street in Alexandria on Oct. 24, while heading toward the Potomac River. A portion of the street was closed down last year during the pandemic to allow more pedestrian traffic and outdoor restaurant seating.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Rowers glide along the Potomac River at dawn on Oct. 20 in Alexandria.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

Matt McClain/The Washington Post

