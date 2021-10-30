The race for Virginia governor, a microcosm for issues facing voters nationally

Photography
Every four years, Virginia’s gubernatorial race is the political equivalent of a crystal ball; the issues defining the campaign often revealing what will preoccupy Americans as the midterm elections loom 12 months later.
Like the country itself, the commonwealth of Virginia is a vast blend of urban, suburban and rural, with a diverse population possessing a wide array of concerns. Many of those concerns are contemplated and debated over family dinners or on commutes to and from work, or at the barbershop.
Pro-abortion or anti? To mask or not to mask? What is appropriate reading for a high school student? No matter the results in Virginia on Nov. 2, those questions are likely to infuse civic discourse for the foreseeable future. More likely is that there will be new issues to debate. The only certainty: in four years, Virginia will once again assume its role as America’s crystal ball.
Credits
Photo editing by Stephen Cook and Robert Miller