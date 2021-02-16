Photography

Photos: Record-setting cold and snow and ice paralyze central U.S.

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 16, 2021

Feb. 14 | Oklahoma City

Snowplows work to clear the roads.

Sue Ogrocki/AP

Sue Ogrocki/AP

A severe cold snap has turned the central and southern parts of the country into an extension of the Arctic, with dangerously low temperatures not seen in decades and a blast of snow and ice that has shut down population centers in multiple states. In the next 36 hours, more snow, sleet and ice are likely to fall from Oklahoma to New Hampshire, with a foot and a half of snow possible in Little Rock, Ark., and around 10 inches in Chicago.

Sue Ogrocki/AP

Feb. 15 | The Woodlands, Tex.

Traffic is sparse on the snow-covered I-45 near the Woodlands Parkway.

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP

Feb. 15 | Waco, Tex.

People push a car free.

Jerry Larson/AP

Jerry Larson/AP

Feb. 15 | Houston

Igee Cummings walks through the snow.

David J. Phillip/AP

David J. Phillip/AP

Feb. 15 | Austin

Snow blankets a neighborhood.

Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Bronte Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Feb. 15 | Houston

Eithan Colindres wears a winter coat inside his family's apartment in the Greenspoint area after they lost power.

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP

Feb. 15 | Pflugerville, Tex.

Bryce walks to his friend's home.

Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Feb. 15 | Austin

A snow-covered Ann Richards Congress Avenue Bridge leads to downtown.

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Feb. 15 | Houston

Lia Ubidia, right, and her son, Andrew Velarde, carry groceries home.

David J. Phillip/AP

David J. Phillip/AP

Feb. 15 | Houston

Snow covers a Home Depot parking lot in the Westbury neighborhood.

Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle/AP

Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle/AP

Feb. 15 | Pflugerville, Tex.

Sanders Archibad, 6, helps his brother Avett, 8, remove snow from their front door.

Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Feb. 15 | Bastrop County, Tex.

Horses wait for the ice to be broken in their water trough.

Nell Carroll/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Nell Carroll/Austin American-Statesman/AP

Feb. 15 | Oklahoma City

Snow blows around grass in Scissortail Park.

Nick Oxford/Reuters

Nick Oxford/Reuters

Feb. 15 | San Antonio

Craig Crow throws snowballs as he plays with his children and neighbors.

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

Feb. 15 | Houston

Alyssa Remi, 12, slides down a snow-covered hill.

David J. Phillip/AP

David J. Phillip/AP

Feb. 15 | Houston

A man peers out from under a blanket while trying to stay warm in below-freezing temperatures.

David J. Phillip/AP

David J. Phillip/AP

Feb. 15 | Madison, Miss.

Snow and freezing rain make visibility low on Mississippi Highway 463.

Barbara Gauntt/AP

Barbara Gauntt/AP

Feb. 15 | Memphis

Cars travel along McLean Boulevard in Midtown as snow covers the streets.

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/AP

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/AP

Feb. 15 | Nashville

Freezing rain falls in Centennial Park.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images