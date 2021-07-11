The British billionaire Richard Branson flies above 50 miles in his space plane, becoming first ‘space baron’ to qualify for astronaut wings

Photography
Over the years, brash British billionaire Richard Branson has undertaken all sorts of wild adventures, from the dangerously ill-conceived to the merely zany — from attempting a powerboat speed record across the English Channel in seas so choppy it “was like being strapped to the blade of a vast pneumatic drill,” as he wrote in his memoir, to dressing up as a bride to launch his ultimately unsuccessful foray into the wedding gown industry. British billionaire Richard Branson has succeeded at his biggest stunt yet: A ride to the edge of space in the spaceplane his company, Virgin Galactic, developed in its pursuit of becoming, in his words, the world’s first “commercial spaceline.”
Credits
Photo editing and production by Dee Swann, text by Christian Davenport