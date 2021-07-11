Photography

The British billionaire Richard Branson flies above 50 miles in his space plane, becoming first ‘space baron’ to qualify for astronaut wings

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 11, 2021

Over the years, brash British billionaire Richard Branson has undertaken all sorts of wild adventures, from the dangerously ill-conceived to the merely zany — from attempting a powerboat speed record across the English Channel in seas so choppy it “was like being strapped to the blade of a vast pneumatic drill,” as he wrote in his memoir, to dressing up as a bride to launch his ultimately unsuccessful foray into the wedding gown industry. British billionaire Richard Branson has succeeded at his biggest stunt yet: A ride to the edge of space in the spaceplane his company, Virgin Galactic, developed in its pursuit of becoming, in his words, the world’s first “commercial spaceline.”

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson travels with his crew to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

Guests assemble before entrepreneur Richard Branson flight at Spaceport America.

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity at Spaceport America.

Guests assemble at Spaceport America.

British billionaire Richard Branson waves as he arrives at Spaceport America.

Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations Sirisha Bandla arrives at Spaceport America. While flying, she will be assessing what it would be like for researchers and scientists to perform their experiments in space.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson bump fists with a boy before heading to board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane.

Richard Branson arrives by bicycle to board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane.

Virgin Galactic's chief astronaut instructor Beth Mose embraces Richard Branson and other crew members as they arrive to board the passenger rocket plane.

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity takes off.

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity takes off.

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane is airborne.

Spectators cheers as the Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity takes off.

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity after it separates from the mothership.

Spectators watch the Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity.

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and mothership separate.

Billionaire Richard Branson congratulates the crew on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity after their ascent to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity starts its engine before commencing it's ascent.

Billionaire Richard Branson smiles on board Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane before starting its untethered ascent to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity begins its ascent to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity descends after reaching the edge of space.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Dee Swann, text by Christian Davenport