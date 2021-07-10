Photos: The Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues are removed from parks in Charlottesville, Virginia

Photography
Nearly a century after it was first erected, and almost four years after it prompted a deadly weekend of violence, the statue of Robert E. Lee sitting on horseback in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia was hoisted into the air and carted away on a truck. A statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, located in Court Square Park, was also removed.
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Ryan M. Kelly/AFP/Getty Images
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John C. Clark/AP
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
John McDonnell/The Washington Post
Ryan M. Kelly/AFP/Getty Images
Win Mcnamee/Getty Images
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
More from the Post
Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville; it had become focal point of deadly 2017 rally
Here are 15 of the week’s best photos
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook