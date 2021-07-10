Photography

Photos: The Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues are removed from parks in Charlottesville, Virginia

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 10, 2021

Nearly a century after it was first erected, and almost four years after it prompted a deadly weekend of violence, the statue of Robert E. Lee sitting on horseback in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia was hoisted into the air and carted away on a truck. A statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, located in Court Square Park, was also removed.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker speaks, beside Zyahna Bryant, before the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is removed from a park in Charlottesville, Va. “I don’t have much to say other than this is well overdue,” said Bryant, who started a petition while in high school in 2016 to remove the statue. “This should have happened a long time ago.”

Ryan M. Kelly/AFP/Getty Images

July 10

A worker adjusts the lift lines on a before the removal of the Confederate General Stonewall Jackson statue located in Court Square Park.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

Lift lines converge above the head of the Jackson statue.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

On Friday, the city of Charlottesville announced it would remove the statues of Lee and fellow Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson. Officials said the statues will be placed in a “secure location” on city property before the council votes on their future.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

The Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal. After the Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the statue in 2017, a group of residents sued, prompting a years-long court battle over its future.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

Onlookers watch the Lee statue being removed.

John C. Clark/AP

July 10

Later that summer of 2017, white supremacists descended on the city in defense of Confederate symbols. One man drove his car through a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

The Jackson statue is placed on a flat bed truck after its removal from the pedestal.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

The Lee statue had been the subject of anguish and tension in the community, vandalized with paint and graffiti and caught up in legal battles — even over whether it could be shrouded in black cloth after Heyer’s death. Conservative lawmakers hosted rallies there, and as a candidate for the presidency, Joe Biden discussed the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally as he kicked off his campaign.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

Lena Jones, a 63-year-old health-care worker and lifelong Charlottesville resident, said she wanted to be part of a positive development in the city’s history — even if she was sorry it had taken so long. “We just don’t need things in Charlottesville to intimidate some people,” she said, “because we all have to live together.”

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

As the truck began rolling away from the park, people began celebrating even more loudly.

John McDonnell/The Washington Post

July 10

People watch as the Jackson statue was removed from the park.

Ryan M. Kelly/AFP/Getty Images

July 10

The truck carries the Lee statue from the Market Street Park.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

July 10

The Lee statue sits in storage after workers removed it from a Charlottesville park.

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

