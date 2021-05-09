At Russia’s Victory Day parade, a show of military might amid tensions with the West

A year ago, with Russia under strict coronavirus restrictions, the country opted for a slimmed-down version of the parade and encouraged people to stay home. But this year, even with infections rising — Moscow has reported more than 2,700 new cases three days in a row — people lined the parade route downtown to catch sight of the green tanks rolling by. A recent survey by state-run pollster VTsIOM showed that 69 percent of Russians view Victory Day as the most important holiday on the calendar.