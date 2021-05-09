Photography

At Russia’s Victory Day parade, a show of military might amid tensions with the West

By Isabelle Khurshudyan | May 9, 2021

MOSCOW — More than 12,000 troops and 190 pieces of hardware moved across Red Square Sunday in Moscow’s Victory Day parade, an annual display of Russian military might. Under cloudy skies, the aerial show featured 76 fighter jets and helicopters — one for every year since the Soviet Union and the Allies defeated Nazi Germany in World War II.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Soviet T-34 tanks roll through Red Square during Russia's Victory Day military parade in Moscow on Sunday, the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Soldiers paint the tracks of their APCs before the Victory Day parade at Palace Square in St. Petersburg.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Honor guard soldiers train before the St. Petersburg parade.

Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Veterans and spectators attend the parade in Red Square.

EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

Russian service members march in Red Square.

MAXIM SHIPENKOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/MAXIM SHIPENKOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missile rolls through Red Square.

AP

Service members drive a MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer.

MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin, seated beside Soviet war veterans for the festivities, used his address to denounce “Russophobia” and to warn that Russia “will firmly defend our national interests to ensure the safety of our people.” The message appeared intended for the West amid worsening relations. He did not mention any of the Soviet Union’s wartime allies.

MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the Red Square parade.

ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Su-25 jet aircraft release smoke in the colors of the Russian flag over Red Square.

SHAMIL ZHUMATOV/REUTERS

A participant carries a child on his shoulders Sunday as militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic celebrate Victory Day in the rebel-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk.

ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Russian service members in Red Square.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Moscow is drawing international criticism for its military buildup around the Ukrainian border and its treatment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russia and some European Union countries have also been embroiled in tit-for-tat expulsions of each other’s diplomats. While the Kremlin typically invites world leaders to attend its Victory Day parade, a telling sign of Moscow’s increasing isolation is that just one was in attendance this year — the president of Tajikistan.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Putin and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the parade.

ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

“Unfortunately, there are once again attempts to deploy many things from the ideology of the Nazis, those who were obsessed with a delusional theory on their exclusiveness,” Putin said. “And not only by all sorts of radicals and international terrorist groups.”

ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Putin poses with veterans during the wreath-laying ceremony.

ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A year ago, with Russia under strict coronavirus restrictions, the country opted for a slimmed-down version of the parade and encouraged people to stay home. But this year, even with infections rising — Moscow has reported more than 2,700 new cases three days in a row — people lined the parade route downtown to catch sight of the green tanks rolling by. A recent survey by state-run pollster VTsIOM showed that 69 percent of Russians view Victory Day as the most important holiday on the calendar.

ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Russian missile launchers roll past the Kremlin and the statue of Vladimir the Great.

Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr./AP

Russian service members talk to their girlfriends after the parade.

Alexander Nemenov

A T-34 tank at the parade.

Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

