Photography

Photos: The scene in Afghanistan as the Taliban advances toward Kabul

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 14, 2021

The Taliban pushed closer to Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, as U.S. diplomats appealed to the militants to stop the advance or risk conflict with thousands of U.S. troops flooding into the capital to evacuate U.S. diplomats and other personnel.

Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

With Kabul in the crosshairs, the fate of the country’s Western-allied government also hung in the balance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in his first public appearance since the Taliban’s stunning sweep of provincial capitals over the past week, said he was turning to the international community for help even as events appeared to be overtaking him and his administration.

Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

Taliban militants gather a day after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani said that the 'top priority' is to remobilize troops to counter the Taliban offensive, as the Islamist group seized control of a 20th provincial capital in a little over a week.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

Taliban militants take control of Kandahar.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

A Taliban fighter stands guard on a street in Herat.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

Afghan policemen stand guard at a checkpoint along the road in Kabul.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

Afghan policemen inspect a car at a checkpoint along a Kabul road.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

Taliban fighters pose on the back of a vehicle in Herat, west of Kabul, after they took the province from Afghan government. The Taliban seized two more provinces and approached the outskirts of the capital.

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Aug. 14

A man sells Taliban flags in Herat.

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Aug. 14

Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. As a Taliban offensive encircles the capital, there's increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for U.S. troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground: the airport.

Rahmat Gul/AP

Rahmat Gul/AP

Aug. 14

An Ariana Afghan Airlines plane takes off from the Kabul airport.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, center right, and acting defense minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi visit the military corps in Kabul.

Afghan Presidential Palace/Reuters

Afghan Presidential Palace/Reuters

Aug. 14

A Taliban fighter stands guard in the city of Ghazni.

Reuters

Reuters

Aug. 14

A deserted road, showing a monument with image of former Mujahadeen commander Ahmad Shah Masood, in Mazar-e-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, Afghanistan.

Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

Pakistani soldiers stand guard as stranded Afghan nationals return to Afghanistan at the border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan after the Taliban took control of the Afghanistan town in a rapid offensive across the country.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

A Pakistani soldier, left, stands guard as stranded Afghan nationals arrive to return to Afghanistan at the border crossing point in Chaman.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 13

Taliban militants gather around a provincial government's office after taking control of Herat. The Taliban claimed that they captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, in their most significant military breakthrough so far since the insurgents began their offensive after foreign troops started withdrawing in May 2021.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 13

Taliban militants gather around a provincial government's office after taking control of Herat. The fall of Kandahar came hours after the Taliban captured Herat, the third-largest Afghan city and capital of the western province of the same name.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 13

Taliban fighters stand guard over surrendered Afghan security members forces in the city of Ghazni.

Gulabuddin Amiri/AP

Gulabuddin Amiri/AP

Aug. 13

Displaced Afghans, from the northern provinces, register with authorities at a makeshift IDP camp at Share-e-Naw park in Kabul.

Paula Bronstein./Getty Images

Paula Bronstein./Getty Images

Aug. 13

Internally-displaced Afghans, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a Kabul public park in Kabul. The Taliban have completed their sweep of the country's south on Friday, as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war.

Rahmat Gul/AP

Rahmat Gul/AP

Aug. 13

Stranded people sit around a coffin of a relative loaded in a pickup truck moving towards the Afghanistan side at a border crossing in Chaman, Pakistan.

Jafar Khan/AP

Jafar Khan/AP

Aug. 13

Displaced Afghan women and children, from Kunduz, pray at a mosque that is sheltering them in Kabul.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

More from the Post

Taliban advances closer to Kabul as U.S. seeks to avoid battles with its troops staging evacuations

Here are 12 of the week’s best photos

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook