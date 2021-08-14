Photos: The scene in Afghanistan as the Taliban advances toward Kabul

Photography
The Taliban pushed closer to Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, as U.S. diplomats appealed to the militants to stop the advance or risk conflict with thousands of U.S. troops flooding into the capital to evacuate U.S. diplomats and other personnel.
Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
With Kabul in the crosshairs, the fate of the country’s Western-allied government also hung in the balance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in his first public appearance since the Taliban’s stunning sweep of provincial capitals over the past week, said he was turning to the international community for help even as events appeared to be overtaking him and his administration.
Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Hamed Sarfarazi/AP
Hamed Sarfarazi/AP
Rahmat Gul/AP
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Afghan Presidential Palace/Reuters
Reuters
Stringer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Gulabuddin Amiri/AP
Paula Bronstein./Getty Images
Rahmat Gul/AP
Jafar Khan/AP
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook