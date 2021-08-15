Photos: The scene in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of Kabul

Photography
Taliban forces took control of Kabul on Sunday as the Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled. The developments appeared to mark an abrupt and chaotic end to the American presence in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years. Insurgent fighters, fresh off their conquests in each of Afghanistan’s provincial hubs, faced little to no resistance as they entered the city through its major traffic arteries on Sunday morning. By evening, the Taliban had taken over the presidential palace — and the Pentagon was sending an additional 1,000 troops to Kabul’s airport to assist with the withdrawal of U.S. personnel after the American flag was lowered from the embassy.
Zabi Karimi/AP
U.S. personnel at the embassy in Afghanistan were being relocated to the airport to “ensure they can operate safely and securely” as the Taliban encircled Kabul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News on Sunday. Acting U.S. ambassador Ross Wilson was among those moved to the airport amid a frenzied rush for flights out of the country. Current and former officials in the American-backed government announced they had formed a “coordination council” to work out a peaceful transition of power.
Zabi Karimi/AP
Zabi Karimi/AP
Rahmat Gul/AP
Leading Hand Ben Shread/AFP/Getty Images
Rahmat Gul/AP
Akhter Gulfam/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP/Getty Images
Gulabuddin Amiri/AP
Sidiqullah Khan/AP
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post
Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post
Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post
Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post
Hamed Sarfarazi/AP
Hamed Sarfarazi/AP
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
Rahmat Gul/AP
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Afghan Presidential Palace/Reuters
Reuters
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Gulabuddin Amiri/AP
Paula Bronstein./Getty Images
Rahmat Gul/AP
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Dee Swann