Photos: The scene in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of Kabul

Taliban forces took control of Kabul on Sunday as the Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled. The developments appeared to mark an abrupt and chaotic end to the American presence in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years. Insurgent fighters, fresh off their conquests in each of Afghanistan’s provincial hubs, faced little to no resistance as they entered the city through its major traffic arteries on Sunday morning. By evening, the Taliban had taken over the presidential palace — and the Pentagon was sending an additional 1,000 troops to Kabul’s airport to assist with the withdrawal of U.S. personnel after the American flag was lowered from the embassy.