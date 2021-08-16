Photos: The scene in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of Kabul

Photography
Lightning gains for the Taliban culminated Sunday with the fall of the Afghan government in Kabul as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and Taliban forces entered the city. Scenes of chaos unfolded at Kabul airport Monday as thousands of Afghans and foreign nationals scrambled to leave. The U.S. military presence is set to swell to nearly 6,000 by early this week, with the sole mission of helping U.S. and allied personnel depart the country, amid an abrupt end to a U.S. presence that has lasted nearly 20 years.
Zabi Karimi/AP
EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
Maxar Technologies Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Verified UGC/AP
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Riccardo De Luca/AP
Zabi Karimi/AP
Rahmat Gul/AP
Leading Hand Ben Shread/AFP/Getty Images
Rahmat Gul/AP
Akhter Gulfam/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP/Getty Images
Gulabuddin Amiri/AP
Sidiqullah Khan/AP
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post
Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post
Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post
Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post
Hamed Sarfarazi/AP
Hamed Sarfarazi/AP
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
Rahmat Gul/AP
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Afghan Presidential Palace/Reuters
Reuters
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Gulabuddin Amiri/AP
Paula Bronstein./Getty Images
Rahmat Gul/AP
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Dee Swann and Troy Witcher