Photos: The scene in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of Kabul

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 16, 2021

Lightning gains for the Taliban culminated Sunday with the fall of the Afghan government in Kabul as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and Taliban forces entered the city. Scenes of chaos unfolded at Kabul airport Monday as thousands of Afghans and foreign nationals scrambled to leave. The U.S. military presence is set to swell to nearly 6,000 by early this week, with the sole mission of helping U.S. and allied personnel depart the country, amid an abrupt end to a U.S. presence that has lasted nearly 20 years.

Zabi Karimi/AP

Aug. 16

Taliban fighters are seen on the back of a vehicle in Kabul.

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 16

People try to get into Kabul airport.

Aug. 16

This satellite image shows a traffic jam and crowds at Kabuls Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Aug. 16

A man pulls a girl up as they try to get into Kabul airport.

Aug. 16

Afghans crowd the tarmac of the Kabul airport to flee the country.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 16

This satellite image shows crowds on the tarmac of Kabul International Airport.

Maxar Technologies Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Maxar Technologies Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 16

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at Kabul airport.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 16

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport in Kabul.

Verified UGC/AP

Verified UGC/AP

Aug. 16

An Afghan child walks near military uniforms on the tarmac as he and elders wait to leave Kabul airport.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 16

U.S. soldiers rest as Afghan people wait to leave the Kabul airport.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 16

A Taliban fighter, right, searches the bags of people coming out of the Kabul airport.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 16

Qari Muhammad Hanif, second from right, Taliban's director of cultural and information department talks with journalists in Jalalabad.

Aug. 16

Arif Oryakhail, left, an Afghani-born Italian responsible for health of the Kabul's Italian agency for cooperation and developmnent office, embraces Giovanni Grandi at Rome's Fiumicino international airport after they disembarked from Kabul with a group including Italian diplomats and civilians and Afghan collaborators.

Riccardo De Luca/AP

Riccardo De Luca/AP

Aug. 15

Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Zabi Karimi/AP

Zabi Karimi/AP

Aug. 15

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound.

Rahmat Gul/AP

Rahmat Gul/AP

Aug. 15

Members of the British Army arriving in Kabul, to assist in evacuating British nationals and entitled people.

Leading Hand Ben Shread/AFP/Getty Images

Leading Hand Ben Shread/AFP/Getty Images

Afghan security forces stand guard at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Aug. 15

People rush to their homes after Taliban entered Kabul.

Aug. 15

Afghans wait in long lines for hours to try to withdraw money in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul.

Rahmat Gul/AP

Rahmat Gul/AP

Aug. 15

People arrive at the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan.

Akhter Gulfam/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Akhter Gulfam/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 15

People arriving from Afghanistan make their way at the Friendship Gate crossing point.

Aug. 15

People arriving from Afghanistan stand in line for paper checks at the Friendship Gate crossing point.

Aug. 15

Soldiers from Afghan Security forces travel on a armed vehicle along a road in Panjshir province of Afghanistan.

Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 15

Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house in Ghazni, Afghanistan.

Gulabuddin Amiri/AP

Gulabuddin Amiri/AP

Aug. 15

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, center-left, Taliban's director for information and culture talks with journalists after Roohullah Khanzada, center, the last governor of Afghanistan's political government in Kandahar and Karimullah Naqibi the Afghan government's member of the Qatar peace negotiating team, surrendered to Taliban, in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Aug. 15

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan.

Sidiqullah Khan/AP

Sidiqullah Khan/AP

Aug. 15

Taliban gather for a meeting at a park in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan.

Aug. 14

Taliban militants gather a day after taking control of Kandahar.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

Taliban militants take control of Kandahar.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

A Taliban fighter stands guard on a street in Herat.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

Afghan policemen stand guard at a checkpoint along the road in Kabul.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

Afghans in Kabul shop for fruit at days end under a portrait of President Ashraf Ghani.

Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post

Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post

Aug. 14

Afghans rush home at the end of the day in Kabul.

Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post

Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post

Aug. 14

Afghan army soldiers ride a pickup through a Kabul park.

Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post

Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post

Aug. 14

Army soldiers patrol a park in Kabul.

Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post

Victor J. Blue/For The Washington Post

Aug. 14

Taliban fighters ride on the back of a vehicle in Herat, west of Kabul, after taking the province from the Afghan government.

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Aug. 14

A man sells Taliban flags in Herat.

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Hamed Sarfarazi/AP

Aug. 14

Afghans wait in long lines for hours at a passport office in Kabul as many are desperate to have their travel documents ready.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Aug. 14

Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Rahmat Gul/AP

Rahmat Gul/AP

Aug. 14

An Ariana Afghan Airlines plane takes off from the Kabul airport.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

President Ashraf Ghani, center right, and acting defense minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi visit the military corps in Kabul.

Afghan Presidential Palace/Reuters

Afghan Presidential Palace/Reuters

Aug. 14

A Taliban fighter stands guard in the city of Ghazni.

Reuters

Reuters

Aug. 14

A deserted road, showing a monument of former Mujahadeen commander Ahmad Shah Masood, in Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 14

Pakistani soldiers stand guard as stranded Afghan nationals return to Afghanistan at the border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan, after the Taliban took control of the Afghanistan border town in a rapid offensive across the country.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 14

A Pakistani soldier, left, stands guard as stranded Afghan nationals arrive to return to Afghanistan at the border crossing point in Chaman.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 13

Taliban militants gather around a provincial government's office after taking control of Herat. The Taliban claimed they captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, in their most significant military breakthrough so far since the insurgents began their offensive after foreign troops started withdrawing in May 2021.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 13

Taliban militants gather around a provincial government's office after taking control of Herat. The fall of Kandahar came hours after the Taliban captured Herat, the third-largest Afghan city and capital of the western province of the same name.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Aug. 13

Taliban fighters stand guard over surrendered Afghan security forces in the city of Ghazni.

Gulabuddin Amiri/AP

Gulabuddin Amiri/AP

Aug. 13

Displaced Afghans, from the northern provinces, register with authorities at a makeshift IDP camp at Share-e-Naw park in Kabul.

Paula Bronstein./Getty Images

Paula Bronstein./Getty Images

Aug. 13

Internally-displaced Afghans, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a public park in Kabul. The Taliban completed their sweep of the country's south on Friday, as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the United States is set to officially end its two-decade war.

Rahmat Gul/AP

Rahmat Gul/AP

Aug. 13

Displaced Afghan women and children, from Kunduz, pray at a mosque that is sheltering them in Kabul.

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, Dee Swann and Troy Witcher