Photos: The scene in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of Kabul

Lightning gains for the Taliban culminated Sunday with the fall of the Afghan government in Kabul as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and Taliban forces entered the city. Scenes of chaos unfolded at Kabul airport Monday as thousands of Afghans and foreign nationals scrambled to leave. The U.S. military presence is set to swell to nearly 6,000 by early this week, with the sole mission of helping U.S. and allied personnel depart the country, amid an abrupt end to a U.S. presence that has lasted nearly 20 years.