Photography

Photos: The scene ahead of the Preakness in Baltimore

By Washington Post Staff | May 15, 2021

Medina Spirit, who failed a postrace drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby, last weekend, is set to compete in the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore to go for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horses walk to the track before the start of the sixth race at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Susie O'Neil, lwft, and Gretchen Schnee share a laugh as they try to pick a horse in the sixth race.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Women wear fancy hats for the Preakness.

Nick Wass/AP

Nick Wass/AP

Socially-distanced seats at Pimlico Race Course.

Nick Wass/AP

Nick Wass/AP

Andy Cather sports a horse suit in the grandstand.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

A woman reads a program.

Will Newton/AP

Will Newton/AP

A tractor rakes the track prior to an undercard race.

Will Newton/AP

Will Newton/AP

A woman waits in line for a drink.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images

A tray of Black-eyed Susans sit in ice.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Fans look on prior to the Preakness.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Fans crowd the Pimlico grandstand.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Fans look at a program before the seventh race.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horses walk to the starting gate before the sixth race.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rob Carr/Getty Images

A race fan makes a bet as another walks through the grandstand.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Morgan Allen wears a hat featuring butterflies.

Nick Wass/AP

Nick Wass/AP

A vaccination pin is attached to a fan's hat at Pimlico Race Course.

Nick Wass/AP

Nick Wass/AP

Beth Ann Dixon, left, and Sam the Bugler play the call to the track for the fifth race.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Horses break from the starting gate.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

A woman wears a face covering at Pimlico Race Course.

Nick Wass/AP

Nick Wass/AP

Horses run on the turf in the sixth race.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

A man smokes a cigar.

Will Newton/AP

Will Newton/AP

Market Cap crosses the finish line after its jockey, Johan Rosado, was unseated off the horse near the starting gate in the Sir Barton Stakes race.

Julio Cortez/AP

Julio Cortez/AP

Luis Saez walks to the jockeys room after the seventh race.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Patrick Smith/Getty Images