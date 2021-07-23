Photography

Photos: The scene following a shooting in the Logan Circle area of Washington, D.C.

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 23, 2021

Two men were wounded by gunfire Thursday evening during a shooting near the heart of the busy Logan Circle area that scattered diners and sent people ducking for cover. D.C. police responded to the shooting near the intersection of 14th and Riggs Street NW, a corridor filled with pedestrians, restaurant patrons and passersby.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Shell casings dot 14th Street in D.C. after a shooting sent diners lining the street running for cover.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

An officer looks for evidence on 14th and R streets.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

The shooting in a well traveled destination follows the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney on Friday night in Southeast, and a shootout between vehicles outside Nationals Park on Saturday night that postponed the game and sent people looking for cover in the stadium.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

People embrace near the scene of the shooting.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

An officer examines the street for evidence.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

The District has been wrestling with a surge of violence, with 2020 ending with homicides at a 16-year high.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

An officer looks for evidence along the street.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

The mayor last week wrote a letter to the D.C. Council that said residents tell her “they do not feel safe while the threat of gun violence looms,” and the police chief over the past several days announced a new initiative to send extra officers on bicycles and scooters into high crime neighborhoods.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Police investigate the shooting.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A police officer stands guard outside of a restaurant after the shooting.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Police officers investigate the scene outside a restaurant.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Pedestrians watch as police respond to the scene of the shooting.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Police cars block the street after the shooting.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Police officers stand outside a restaurant following the shooting.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

More from the Post

Gunfire wounds two men along 14th Street near busy Logan Circle area

Here are 17 of the week’s best photos

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook