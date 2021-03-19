Photography

Crowds gather around the country to protest anti-Asian violence

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 19, 2021

In the wake of shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, people in several cities across the United States gathered to remember the lives lost and protest violence against Asian Americans.

Impromptu memorials were set up in Atlanta, and residents of other cities, including Seattle and Minneapolis, lit candles and observed moments of silence.

Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post

A woman holds a sign during the “Asian Solidarity March” rally against anti-Asian hate on March 18 in Minneapolis.

Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images

Signs on screens read “Stop Asian Hate” as the Los Angeles Lakers observe a moment of silence before their game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 18 in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Kitana Truong becomes emotional during a rally on March 18 in Atlanta.

Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post

People rally against anti-Asian violence on March 18 in Minneapolis.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Demonstrators gather in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District for a “We Are Not Silent” rally and march against anti-Asian hate and bias on March 13.

David Ryder/Getty Images

Debra Erdene becomes emotional during the “We Are Not Silent” rally in Seattle.

David Ryder/Getty Images

Kay Yoon and her daughters, Claire and Alice, paint a sign that says “Stop Asian Hate” at a vigil in Philadelphia on March 17.

Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

Melissa Min attends the vigil in Philadelphia with her son James.

Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters

Messages are posted on a wall of solidarity at the “Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power” rally raising awareness of anti-Asian violence outside the Japanese American National Museum in the Little Tokyo area of Los Angeles on March 13.

Damian Dovarganes/AP

Esther Song tears up as she attends a rally at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Feb. 20.

Damian Dovarganes/AP

Marchers walk by a mural of Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbarduring a protest of anti-Asian hate at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle on March 13.

Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

People gather for a vigil to mourn and confront rising violence against Asian Americans on March 17 in Philadelphia.

Camden Courier-Post/AP

A vigil and march are held in D.C. in memory of the eight Atlanta victims and to address rising anti-Asian hate.

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

Candles are lit after a march in D.C.’s Chinatown on March 17.

Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post

