Crowds gather around the country to protest anti-Asian violence

Photography
In the wake of shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, people in several cities across the United States gathered to remember the lives lost and protest violence against Asian Americans.
Impromptu memorials were set up in Atlanta, and residents of other cities, including Seattle and Minneapolis, lit candles and observed moments of silence.
Ed Ou/For The Washington Post
Ed Ou/For The Washington Post
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters
Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters
Camden Courier-Post/AP
Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post
Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post