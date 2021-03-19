Photography

Crowds gather around the country to protest anti-Asian violence

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 19, 2021

In the wake of shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, people in several cities across the United States gathered to remember the lives lost and protest violence against Asian Americans.

Impromptu memorials were set up in Atlanta, and residents of other cities, including Seattle and Minneapolis, lit candles and observed moments of silence.

Ed Ou/For The Washington Post

Shannon Booker in Atlanta speaks to people participating in a run against anti-Asian racism. (Dustin Chambers for The Washington Post)

People hold placards on March 20 during the "Stop Asian Hate" rally in Atlanta. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Flowers and a sign in Atlanta on March 20. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

People embrace on March 20 by a makeshift memorial outside Gold Spa in Atlanta. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

People attend a vigil in New York. (Ed Ou for The Washington Post)

People attend a vigil on March 19 in New York. (Ed Ou for The Washington Post)

People on March 19 bring flowers to the vigil in New York. (Ed Ou for The Washington Post)

People hug at New York's Union Square on March 19 as they mourn the lives lost in the shooting. (Ed Ou for The Washington Post)

A crowd gathers at Union Square for the vigil on March 19. (Ed Ou for The Washington Post)

Esther Back, 61, and Grace Oh, 74, post signs on their car at a protest in Los Angeles to denounce hate against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Melanie Volanos, 9, writes a message on a window on March 19 at the protest in Los Angeles.

Graham Bloomsmith and Cynthia Shi hold each other outside Gold Spa, one of the businesses targeted in the shooting. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post)

A woman holds a sign during the “Asian Solidarity March” against anti-Asian hate on March 18 in Minneapolis.

Signs on screens read “Stop Asian Hate” as the Los Angeles Lakers observe a moment of silence before their game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 18 in Los Angeles.

Kitana Truong becomes emotional during a rally on March 18 in Atlanta.

People rally against anti-Asian violence on March 18 in Minneapolis.

Kay Yoon and her daughters, Claire and Alice, paint a sign that says “Stop Asian Hate” at a vigil in Philadelphia on March 17.

Melissa Min attends the vigil in Philadelphia with her son James.

People gather for a vigil to mourn and confront rising violence against Asian Americans on March 17 in Philadelphia.

A vigil and march are held in D.C. in memory of the eight Atlanta victims and to address rising anti-Asian hate.

Candles are lit after a march in D.C.’s Chinatown on March 17.

