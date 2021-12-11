Photography

See the damage caused by the deadly “quad-state tornado”

By Washington Post Staff | Dec 11, 2021

An outbreak of powerful tornadoes left behind destruction and numerous fatalities Friday night and into early Saturday. The storms included a twister that tore through parts of four states, trapping dozens of people and toppling numerous structures.

The “quad-state tornado” was unusually long-lasting and strong for the time of year, weather experts said.

Here’s what it left behind:

Damage in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

The courthouse in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Damage in downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

A flag flies at half-staff in honor of Bob Dole, the late Republican senator and presidential candidate, in front of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 11, 2021.

Downtown Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021.

Credits

Photo editing and Production by Karly Domb Sadof and Kenneth Dickerman