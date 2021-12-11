See the damage caused by the deadly “quad-state tornado”

Photography
An outbreak of powerful tornadoes left behind destruction and numerous fatalities Friday night and into early Saturday. The storms included a twister that tore through parts of four states, trapping dozens of people and toppling numerous structures.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
The “quad-state tornado” was unusually long-lasting and strong for the time of year, weather experts said.
Here’s what it left behind:
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
More from the Post
Powerful tornadoes strike 6 states, leaving destruction, at least 6 deaths and fears of dozens more
Here are 14 of the week’s best photos
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and Production by Karly Domb Sadof and Kenneth Dickerman